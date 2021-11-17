Goldensource And Arabesque Announce New Partnership For Enhanced Investor Access To ESG Data And Insights

The partnership will allow GoldenSource clients to leverage S-Ray's ESG metrics and raw emissions data on companies across the world's major stock indices, together with business involvement filters for over 25,000 companies globally. Using big data and a quantitative, algorithmic approach, Arabesque's capabilities draw on more than four million ESG data points daily from over 30,000 sources for performance measurements on sustainability, including corporate net-zero alignment.

Through a large network of ESG data provider partners and content specialists, the GoldenSource ESG Impact solution offers full depth and breadth of ESG data coverage, enabling users to make truly informed investment decisions. Going further, GoldenSource inbound APIs enable easy on-boarding of current and future structured and unstructured ESG content from new data sources. This makes it easier to find proxy data for firms for which ESG data is missing; for completing submissions for regulations such as SFDR; and for populating reports that demonstrate investments fall within clients' sustainability mandates.

As part of the agreement, investors will also be able to gain access to Arabesque's new 'SFDR Data Solution', a toolkit developed for asset managers and investment professions to ingest data needed for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) reporting.

Speaking on today's announcement, John Eley, CEO of GoldenSource, said:

"Taking action with ESG data has become an essential capability for financial firms, yet for most practitioners it's a newly established discipline that's evolving rapidly. As such, having Arabesque's deep ESG data sets, created by practitioners for practitioners, via a serviced connection into our solution for taking action on ESG data, brings immediate capability and the flexibility to keep up as things evolve."

Dr Daniel Klier, President of Arabesque, added:

"More than ever before, investors understand the critical need for high-quality ESG information to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable, net-zero future. Through this partnership with GoldenSource and their market-leading solution, we look forward to enabling institutional investors to leverage Arabesque's range of ESG data assets and products for enhanced decision-making."

Today's announcement comes as investor interest in ESG information continues to grow, with more than $35 trillion now invested through ESG strategies, representing about a third of all professionally managed money around the world.

About the Arabesque Group

The Arabesque Group is comprised of three businesses, Arabesque Asset Management, Arabesque S-Ray and Arabesque AI, that work together to advance sustainable finance through investment solutions, AI and financial technology expertise. Established independently in 2013, Arabesque's mission is to enable clients and other stakeholders to implement sustainability in their investments and financial decision-making. Arabesque counts many of the world's leading banks, asset managers, asset owners and custodians as its clients. Visit arabesque.com for more information.

About GoldenSource

GoldenSource's software, services and expertise enables firms in the financial markets to manage risks, comply with regulatory requirements, control costs and run their business better with a trusted source of complete, consistent information. Its products ingest, standardize, validate and deliver mission critical market, reference, customer, ESG, position and transaction data to the people and systems that need it, such as trading, compliance, risk management, settlements, and accounting. GoldenSource provides automated, enterprise-level processing delivered through a cloud or on-premise platform, to achieve the highest levels of data quality and operational efficiency. Visit www.thegoldensource.com for more information.

