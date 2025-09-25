Golden Suisse and Professor Joseph Stiglitz Convene Global UHNWI Summit

ZURICH, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10th, Golden Suisse hosted an exclusive black-tie private wealth event at Zurich's prestigious The Dolder Grand, welcoming more than 150 distinguished Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and family office leaders from over 80 countries.

Golden Suisse -- The Essence (Zurich, Schipfe 2); This short film by Philip Walsch presents Golden Suisse at its core: Swiss privacy and sovereignty for private wealth. We anchor money to vaulted physical gold in Switzerland and connect it to modern financial rails for global use--payments, transfers and card transactions--while upholding the values of discretion and independence. Filmed in Zurich at Schipfe 2 on the Limmat.
Golden Suisse headquarters overlooking the Limmat at Schipfe 2, Zurich -- the new home base for private-wealth clients and family offices.
Daniel Weitmann in discussion with Professor Joseph Stiglitz ahead of the evening programme at The Dolder Grand, Zurich.
A packed ballroom at The Dolder Grand for Golden Suisse's black-tie summit, bringing together 150+ UHNWI and family-office leaders from over 80 countries.
Professor Joseph Stiglitz following his keynote at the Golden Suisse summit in Zurich.
Daniel Weitmann, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Suisse, at the firm's Zurich headquarters.
On stage at The Dolder Grand (L-R): Daniel Weitmann, R. James Breiding (moderator), and Professor Joseph Stiglitz in a conversation on systemic risk, currency trust, and private-wealth sovereignty.
The keynote address was delivered by Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prizewinning economist, World Bank authority, and one of the world's top 100 most influential thinkers. Also speaking was Daniel Weitmann, founder of Golden Suisse, who outlined the company's mission to restore stability, security, privacy, and sovereignty in Swiss banking.

Discussions centered on the growing fragility of the global banking system, the erosion of the U.S. dollar, and the increasing politicization of money and payment infrastructures.

Professor Stiglitz noted: "All currencies and banks are ultimately based on trust. Once that trust erodes, the entire financial system is at risk."

Daniel Weitmann responded: "Golden Suisse removes the uncertainty of trust by anchoring money directly to physical gold, stored privately in Switzerland and usable worldwide. This is not just about wealth — it is about sovereignty and freedom."

Golden Suisse presented its model, rooted in Switzerland's centuries-old bullion vaulting traditions and enhanced with modern banking systems. The platform enables clients to use their privately vaulted gold in Switzerland for global payments, transfers, and card transactions. By bridging physical gold with modern financial rails, Golden Suisse is reviving the heritage of the gold standard while upholding the timeless values of Swiss privacy and neutrality.

This landmark gathering underscored Golden Suisse's role as a leader in shaping the future of wealth protection for the world's most prominent families.

