Gold Stocks Are Quietly Outperforming the Rest of the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Amid the ongoing volatility on the markets, several gold stocks are surging, with the Top 50 mining companies thriving within the tariff-related chaos. All the while, analysts still believe these gold stocks are not only outperforming the market, but still look undervalued, a sentiment echoed by prominent economist Peter Schiff. Currently there are multiple mining companies making headlines with their recent developments, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE-American: NG) (TSX: NG), Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTCPK: DNGDF), and Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCPK: CBGZF).

Gold is on a historic run, becoming what Barron's is calling a "light in the investment darkness", pointing to surging demand among not just bankers, but individuals seeking gold bars and coins alike. By the end of the year, Goldman Sachs' analysts note that gold could not only finish over US$3,700/oz, but potentially even rise to as much as $4,000/oz by mid-2026.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) announced today that it's evaluating a small-scale development opportunity aimed at generating early cash flow at its flagship Tembo Project in Tanzania to support its broader exploration strategy, following the recent conversion of its Prospecting License into four Mining Licenses (MLs). Through its local subsidiary MIPCCL, the company is in discussions to form a joint venture with the operator of a privately commissioned CIP processing facility situated within one of Tembo's 4 MLs.

"This potential partnership could represent a unique opportunity to establish early, low-capital-cost production from Tembo while continuing to unlock the district's exploration upside," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "We remain committed to advancing Tembo through both strategic exploration and disciplined project development."

This initiative is at a preliminary, conceptual stage and is not based on a current mineral resource estimate, nor is it supported by a Feasibility Study that would demonstrate economic or technical viability. Any potential development remains highly speculative and subject to significant technical and economic uncertainties, including grade continuity, metallurgy, permitting, and financing.

"Tembo has always stood out as a project with the potential to deliver both near-term value and long-term discovery upside," said Simon Benstead, Chairman and CFO of Lake Victoria Gold. "Evaluating this small-scale development opportunity allows us to test the system, generate operational insights, and potentially self-fund ongoing exploration. We believe this approach aligns well with our disciplined strategy and our commitment to responsible, phased development in Tanzania."

Over the past year, LVG has made steady progress advancing its dual-asset strategy in the Lake Victoria Goldfield, one of East Africa's most prospective and historically productive gold regions. The company believes it now has many of the key regulatory, financial, and operational components in place to support a transition from exploration toward phased development—creating both near- and long-term opportunities.

Tembo remains the company's long-range flagship. Located immediately adjacent to Barrick Gold's Bulyanhulu Mine, the 100%-owned project has seen over US$28 million in historical exploration investment, including more than 50,000 meters of drilling.

Results from targets like Ngula 1, Nyakagwe Village, and Nyakagwe East have identified multiple mineralized structures with high-grade gold intercepts, many of which remain open along strike and at depth. The company is now updating its view of the near-surface potential across those zones in light of its new mining licenses and improving local infrastructure.

While Tembo may be the larger prize, the Imwelo Project is likely to lead development. LVG acquired full control of Imwelo earlier this year, and the project already holds a valid Mining License and permits from the Government of Tanzania to move towards development.

Located west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine, Imwelo was previously the subject of an updated pre-feasibility study in 2021 and is now positioned as the company's near-term development candidate. Early-stage development from Imwelo, if successfully advanced, could support ongoing work at Tembo while establishing a local operating presence.

Financially, LVG continues to pursue multiple avenues of support. In late 2024, the company signed a non-binding gold prepay term sheet with Monetary Metals—a U.S.-based gold finance firm—for up to 7,000 ounces of gold, subject to conditions precedent. Based on prevailing gold prices, that facility could potentially provide upwards of US$20 million in non-dilutive capital for construction costs.

In addition, LVG completed the first tranche of a three-stage strategic investment agreement with Taifa Group, Tanzania's largest mining contractor. The initial C$3.52 million tranche closed in February at a share price of C$0.22.

As part of that relationship, Richard Reynolds, former CEO of Taifa Mining, was appointed to the company's board—adding regional and operational depth at the governance level.

LVG also retains exposure to future upside through its 2021 deal with Barrick, which saw the company sell six non-core licenses adjacent to Tembo for US$6 million upfront, with up to US$45 million in contingent milestone payments tied to future discoveries. Barrick has been actively drilling on the package since, while LVG retains a back-end interest with no further capital outlay.

With early-stage development potential at Tembo, near-term development at Imwelo, and continued exposure to upside through its Barrick deal, Lake Victoria Gold is increasingly well-positioned within the East African junior gold sector.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) is selling its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project to Paulson Advisers and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE-American: NG) (TSX: NG) in a $1 billion cash deal, with NOVAGOLD increasing its stake to 60% and Paulson acquiring 40%.

"The Donlin agreement allows Barrick to exit the Donlin Gold Project at an attractive valuation, while allowing NOVAGOLD and Paulson to pursue the development of the project," said Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick. "This is a good example of an instance where an asset we own might be better suited in the hands of others, while we pursue our priority portfolio of Barrick-managed growth projects."

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Under the new structure, NOVAGOLD and Paulson will share governance and management responsibilities for Donlin Gold.

"With 39 million ounces of gold at double the industry average grade, and an optimal location in the prime jurisdiction of Alaska — already the second largest gold-producing state in the United States — we believe that the project could create value for decades to come," said John Paulson, head of private investment firm Pauslon Advisers, and Chairman of NOVAGOLD. ". Enjoying excellent social license and formidable exploration upside potential to significantly expand its resources and production profile, Donlin Gold constitutes a superb opportunity for us to gain leverage to gold in the United States at an attractive valuation."

Their joint focus will be updating the project's Feasibility Study, expanding drill programs, and maintaining environmental and community stewardship in Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim region.

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (OTCPK: DNGDF) achieved record gold sales of $80.0 million in Q1 2025, up 18.2% from the same period in 2024. March sales reached $28.8 million, boosted by a 38% increase in gold price year-over-year.

The company's Veta Dorada plant continued operating at full capacity, processing 15,000 tonnes of ore. With gold averaging $2,878 per ounce year-to-date, Dynacor remains on target to hit its 2025 sales guidance of $345–$375 million.

Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCPK: CBGZF) recently returned one of its strongest drill results to date, intersecting 12m @ 27.7 g/t gold (including 5m @ 65.5 g/t) from 42m depth at the Machichie NE target in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district. This new result, combined with past high-grade hits, confirms a mineralized zone extending at least 200m along strike, which remains open at depth and laterally.

"These results from RC520 (12m @ 27.7 g/t gold) are amongst the best drill results we have ever received from any target at Cuiú Cuiú, and are further confirmation that a significant zone of bonanza-grade gold mineralization exists at Machichie NE," said Alan Carter, President and CEO of Cabral. "We will continue to aggressively explore the 50+ targets at Cuiú Cuiú where we have gold in boulder fields, trenches and drill holes, whilst advancing our starter gold-in-oxide project which is targeting gold-in-oxide saprolite material. Given the plethora of high-grade values at numerous other targets at Cuiú Cuiú, we expect to make further high-grade discoveries similar to Machichie NE."

Machichie NE sits just 150m from the Machichie Main discovery and 650m north of the MG gold deposit. Cabral is currently drilling multiple targets in the area while advancing its gold-in-oxide starter project and updating the broader resource model.

