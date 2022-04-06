Gold Still Viewed as a Favorable Hedge Against Inflation as the Price has increased Considerably

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Gold is like no other commodity. It has held the fascination of human societies since the beginning of recorded time. Empires and kingdoms were built and destroyed over gold and mercantilism. Gold. It's shiny, metallic, and melts easily into bars, coins, or jewelry. It doesn't rust, corrode, or decay. As societies developed, gold was universally accepted as a satisfactory form of payment. In short, history has given gold a power surpassing that of any other commodity on the planet, and that power has never really disappeared. In fact, an article in Investopedia says that, in fact, by some accounts, gold has never been more fashionable as an alternative investment, able to weather financial crises and hedge against the inflationary pressures of fiat currency. From a fundamental perspective, gold is generally viewed as a favorable hedge against inflation. Gold functions as a good store of value against a declining currency. The article continued saying: "The easiest way to gain exposure to gold is through the stock market, via which you can invest in actual gold bullion or the shares of gold-mining companies. Investing in gold bullion won't offer the leverage you would get from investing in gold-mining stocks. As the price of gold goes up, miners' higher profit margins can boost earnings exponentially. Suppose a mining company has a profit margin of $200 when the price of gold is $1000. If the price rises 10%, to $1100 an ounce, the operating margin of the gold miners goes up to $300 – a 50% increase. Of course, there are other issues to consider with gold-mining stocks, namely political risk (since many operate in third-world countries) and the difficulty of maintaining gold production levels." Active companies in the markets this week include NevGold Corp. (OTCQB: NAUFF) (TSXV: NAU), Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX: KRRGF) (TSX: KRR), i-80 GOLD CORP. (OTCQX: IAUCF) (TSX: IAU), Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCPK: ARNGF) (TSX: AR), Discovery Silver Corp. (OTCQX: DSVSF) (TSX-V: DSV).

The report continued: "The most common way to invest in physical gold is through the SPDR's Gold Shares (GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF), which simply holds gold. When investing in ETFs, pay attention to net asset value (NAV), as the purchase can at times exceed NAV by a wide margin, especially when the markets are optimistic. You can't ignore the effect of human psychology when it comes to investing in gold. The precious metal has always been a go-to investment during times of fear and uncertainty, which tend to go hand in hand with economic recessions and depressions."

NevGold Corp. (OTCQB: NAUFF) (TSXV: NAU) BREAKING NEWS: NevGold Intercepts 0.86 g/t Oxide Au Over 175.2 Meters And 0.83 g/t Oxide Au Over 126.2 Meters at Limousine Butte - NevGold Corp. is pleased to announce further assays from the Company's drill program at the Cadillac Valley target area at its Limousine Butte Project, Nevada (the "Project") located on the southern part of the Carlin Trend. Further assays from the Company's inaugural 10,000 meter drill program at the Project are expected regularly for the remainder of the first half of 2022.

Key Highlights

Building a High-Grade, Oxide Gold Resource: CV22-001 intercepted 0.86 g/t oxide Au over 175.2 meters (the first portion of CV22-001 was released on March 8, 2022 , and included 2.13 g/t oxide Au over 58.2 meters including 12.32 g/t oxide Au over 5.9 meters), and CV22-002 intercepted 0.83 g/t oxide Au over 126.2 meters at a location over 700 meters from CV22-001.

, and included 2.13 g/t oxide Au over 58.2 meters including 12.32 g/t oxide Au over 5.9 meters), and CV22-002 intercepted 0.83 g/t oxide Au over 126.2 meters at a location over 700 meters from CV22-001. Large, Open Mineralized Footprint: the mineralized area at Cadillac Valley extends over 1 km along strike and over 400 meters laterally, defining a large, oxide, mineralized footprint (Figure 1). There are numerous further targets that will be tested in the current drill program.

Mineralization Trends Up-Dip and Shallower: as expected based on the Company's geological interpretation and model, holes CV22-002 and CV22-003 confirm mineralization trends up-dip and shallower further south at the Cadillac Valley target area. (See Figure 2) The assays received to date have been important data points to vector in on new areas of potential mineralization.

Highly Oxidized Mineralization: assay results from all of the holes received at Cadillac Valley reported oxidized mineralization. Oxidized mineralization has been seen in all of the holes drilled to date by the Company at Limousine Butte.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "Building on the initial assays released from Cadillac Valley on March 8, we have received the remaining assays from CV22-001, along with holes CV22-002 and CV22-003. These results have started to confirm the large extent of the mineralized footprint at Cadillac Valley, which extends over 1 km northeast to southwest, and over 400 meters laterally. It is becoming clear there is a large, oxide gold system at this important target area at the project. As we highlighted in our previous disclosure, it is also promising to see the geological model being validated with the up-dip trend of mineralization as we work further south at Cadillac Valley. We will remain consistent with assays over the coming months from the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte."

NevGold Chief Geologist, Derick Unger, comments: "We are very encouraged by this further data from Cadillac Valley, which is becoming a large target area based on these results. We are gaining a strong understanding of the structural characteristics, which is helping us refine the drill program as data is received from the assay lab, which is occurring in an expedited fashion. The remaining assays from CV22-001 have confirmed a thick, high-grade interval of oxidized gold mineralization. We also expected mineralization to trend up-dip and shallower as we drilled further south at Cadillac Valley, and it is exciting to see this interpretation validated based on the results seen in CV22-002 and CV22-003. We have completed subsequent holes at both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley and expect further assays shortly." CONTINUED... READ THIS FULL RELEASE AT https://nev-gold.com/news/

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX: KRRGF) (TSX: KRR) recently announced that the Corporation has been included in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is tracked by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX®).

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to have met the market capitalization and liquidity requirements for inclusion in the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, which represents further validation of our success in building a strong foundation for Karora as a growing gold miner. Inclusion on this major gold index has the potential to attract additional institutional investment into the company and increase liquidity, as the GDX is an important benchmark requirement for many large investment funds.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (OTCQX: IAUCF) (TSX: IAU) recently reported its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. i-80's consolidated financial statements ("financial statements"), as well as i–80's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, are available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

2021 Year to Date Highlights Were: Completed $228.9 million in financings and further $75 million to be funded imminentl; Acquired the Granite Creek Property and commenced underground development; Acquired the Lone Tree complex, that includes and autoclave, from Nevada Gold Mines; Acquired the Ruby Hill Mine Project from Waterton; Discovered the high-grade South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek; and Ending cash balance of $87.6 million and an additional $30.7 million in restricted cash with the $30 million silver stream and $45 million gold pre-payment expected to be funded imminently

"Beginning on the first day of trading in April, 2021, the i-80 team was acutely focused on building a tier–one operations team to realize the Company's goal of becoming a significant gold producer in the state of Nevada", stated Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer of i-80. "We immediately began executing our plan by augmenting our property portfolio with the closing several strategic asset acquisitions and commencing mine development. By solidifying our balance sheet through the completion of successful financings, i-80 is now in the enviable position of aggressively realizing our peer-best growth plan to become one of the leading gold producers in the United States."

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCPK: ARNGF) (TSX: AR) recently announced that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in Magna Gold Corp. ("Magna"). On March 7, 2022, Argonaut sold an aggregate of 9,740,000 common shares of Magna ("Magna Shares"), at a price of $0.70 per Magna Sharefor aggregate gross proceeds of $6,818,000(the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Argonaut paid a trading commission of $0.015 per Magna Share, for aggregate net proceeds of $6,671,900. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Immediately prior to giving effect to the Transaction, the Company had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 9,740,000 Magna Shares, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Magna Shares (being 90,059,874 Magna Shares). Immediately after giving effect to the Transaction, the Company had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, nil Magna Shares, representing nil percent of the issued and outstanding Magna Shares.

Discovery Silver Corp. (OTCQX: DSVSF) (TSX-V: DSV) recently announced results from 17 holes from its Phase 2 drill program on its flagship Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or "the Project") located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. This current set of results was predominantly targeting the expansion of the open pit and the resource in the northeast of the deposit.

Highlight intercepts include: C21-575 intercepted a high-grade zone outside the current resource that returned 45.6 m averaging 328 g/t AgEq from 327.0 m (125 g/t Ag, 0.54 g/t Au, 2.0% Pb and 2.7% Zn) including 17.4 m averaging 674 g/t AgEq (254 g/t Ag, 0.94 g/t Au, 4.0% Pb & 6.1% Zn); C21-573 intercepted 38.6 m averaging 189 g/t AgEq from 191.8 m (91 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb and 1.3% Zn) beneath the PEA pit; and C21-538 intercepted near-surface mineralization on the margins of the PEA pit that returned 32.3 m averaging 142 g/t AgEq from 28.5 m (70 g/t Ag, 0.12 g/t Au, 0.8% Pb and 1.0% Zn)

