Gold Prices Regain a Foothold After Multiple Negative Sessions

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold prices rebounded about 2% on Tuesday, surpassing the key price mark of USD 1,700 and posted their first gain in five sessions. The yellow metal's recovery is attributed to a fall in the dollar value and a pullback in yields for government debt from one-year highs. "Given the metal's zero-yielding nature, falling yields may provide a tailwind for bulls to elevate prices higher," said Lukman Otunuga, Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, according to a report by CNBC. While gold is considered a hedge against potential inflation from massive economic stimulus measures, rising bond yields have challenged that status, which is why gold prices had been dropping prior to Tuesday. Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF), Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX), Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE: GAU)

Technological innovations have also had an impact on gold demand as well. Certain financial services, through which gold can be purchased, have shared recent developments designed to make gold trading easier and more accessible to a wider demographic. For example, the British-based Glint Pay Services announced a new peer-to-peer payment service which allows users to send various amounts of gold directly to each other, all within the company's app. "Glint's P2P technology enables gold, trusted globally, to be used as money in electronic payments beyond the existing fiat money system; it frees us all from the whims of government-issued currencies," said Glint CEO and founder Jason Cozens.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) just announce breaking news that, "the Company has received full permitting from the Newfoundland and Labrador Government for drilling at its True Grit Gold Project, Newfoundland.

Highlights

Exploits has received diamond drilling permits for 12 holes totaling 3,000 metres at the True Grit Gold Project.

The drill program will focus on high grade gold targets within a halo (2.6km/ 800m wide surficial Au-As-Sb soil anomaly) with historic wide-low grade drill intercepts, including 0.60 g/t Au over 117m incl. 0.83 g/t over 26m from surface.

Exploits' refined targets were defined by mapping, SGH soil sampling and a high resolution, VTEM geophysical survey that the company recently flew over the property. Historic drilling has been identified to occur on the fringes of the anomalies that have been newly defined by the Company, indicating the main anomalous bodies were not tested.

Sampled in the fall of 2020 identified a west-northwest trending quartz vein which returned a value of 15.6 g/t Au over 1 metre, This vein orientation coincides with high grade gold mineralization at Jonthan's pond and is sub-parallel to historic drill at True Grit. This program will drill oblique to the inferred high grade structures to be able to intersect both high grade and low grade targets.

Exploits also has drill applications pending on the Quinlan Veins, Schooner prospect, Little Joanna prospect and the Jonathan's Pond project. Inaugural drilling programs will commence in Spring 2021.

Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, commented: "With receipt of drill permitting for the True Grit project, Exploits is excited to ramp up into the next phase of exploration on this project. 2020 was all about prospecting, SGH soil, rock sampling and integrating old and new geophysical surveys. 2021 will focus on integration of high resolution Geophysic, drill targeting with our partners at GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. and drilling for discovery in 2021."

About 2021 Diamond Drilling

Exploits has identified 5 discrete targets across their projects within the Exploits Subzone that are nearing drill ready status. These targets are named the Quinlan Veins, True Grit, Little Joanna Veins, Schooner, and Jonathan's Pond. To date, drill permits have been approved for the True Grit Project, totalling 12 holes for an estimated length of 3,000 metres. Four drill applications are still pending and are expected to be through the approval process shortly.

12 holes (3,000m) were approved for the True Grit project. Historic wide, low grade, gold intercepts including 0.60 g/t Au over 117m from surface (Moydow Mines, 2005) are being slated for follow up. Exploits' 2020 SGH soil survey combined with the newly flown, high resolution geophysics have provided context to the historical drill intercepts, optimizing targets for drilling in the area.

With limited outcrop on the project, historical drilling was focused on a 2.6 kilometre by 0.80 kilometre gold in soil anomaly and channel sampling along a ridge of minor outcrop, which contained channel samples of up to 15.6 g/t Au over 1.0 metres (Teck, 1990). From these results, Exploits believes there is potential for a low grade system with high grade quartz veins within the body. Updated field techniques such as SGH soils and high resolution airborne VTEM geophysics, which was undertaken in late 2020 and early 2021, have identified a larger footprint to the historic drill targets and that drilling took place on the fringes of the newly defined targets, which the company is looking forward to testing.

The True Grit Property is 100% owned by Exploits Discovery and is easily accessible, located only 2 km west of the junction of the Harbour Breton (Route 360) and St. Alban's highways (Route 361) in the Baie d' Espoir area of Newfoundland's Exploits Subzone.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All rock samples are collected by company personnel and bagged in the field with a sample tags for identification. The bags are sealed with tape and kept secure at a company facility until they are transported directly to the lab by Exploits staff.

All rock samples are analyzed at Eastern Analytical of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits Discovery Corp. Eastern Analytical pulverized 1000 grams of each sample to 95% < 89 μm. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 8.00 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold. Samples in this report were run for Ore Grade Assay when with multi-acid digestion with AA finish for samples above detection limit for silver…"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Exploits Discovery Corp. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lro9u92ADxE&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) announced on January 22nd that it has formally started construction of the mining infrastructure at its Salares Norte project, in line with the project's construction schedule announced in February last year. Pre-stripping of the mine and construction of the process plant commenced this month. Construction of the USD 860 Million project is scheduled to be completed in late 2022, with first gold production in early 2023. Once commissioned, the mine will process two million tons of ore per year for the production of doré gold. Max Combes, Director of the project, says Salares Norte is good news for Chile and the economy of the Atacama Region. "A project like Salares Norte generates a very valuable productive chain in the industry and significant economic opportunities in the region."

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) announced on January 14th, its fourth quarter (Q4) and annual 2020 production results from its three 100% owned mines: Tucano in Brazil , and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) in Mexico. "We delivered on our 2020 production guidance and produced more gold last year than in 2019, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Our teams in Brazil, Mexico, and Peru did a tremendous job prioritizing health and safety, while still achieving profitable production and executing our exploration programs", stated Rob Henderson , President and CEO. "The Mineral Reserve and Resource update for our flagship Tucano mine, announced in December, has allowed for an extension of the life of the Urucum and Taperaba pits, and the latest mine plan will see a transition to mining higher grades in 2022 and 2023. Exploration activity at Tucano in 2021 is planned to ramp up, with a focus on identifying regional opportunities, proving up the underground potential and expanding the existing open pits. In 2021, consolidated gold equivalent production from the Tucano, GMC and Topia mines is expected to be 135,000 to 150,000 Au eq oz."

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) announced on March 1st, that the Company has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of the Orion Mine Finance Group ("Orion") to acquire 10% from Orion's current interest in the Hardrock Mine Project (the "Hardrock Project") for consideration of USD 51 Million plus certain contingent payment obligations (the "Hardrock Transaction"). Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, stated: "We are extremely pleased to increase our stake in this world-class Canadian gold deposit located in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. Hardrock will be a low-cost, long-life gold mine, bringing more than 240,000 attributable ounces of annual gold production to Equinox Gold when in production, with significant upside potential from near-mine exploration and underground development. We look forward to working with Orion to advance Hardrock to production, bringing long-term benefits to all stakeholders of the Hardrock Project and particularly First Nations and other communities in the Greenstone region of Ontario."

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE: GAU) announced on February 25th, an update from the exploration program underway at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM"), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture ("JV") with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano. "Miradani North continues to deliver exceptional drill results," said Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer . "With mineralization now shown to extend to a depth of 250m and still open, we have planned a further six strategic holes to be drilled in March to finalize the Miradani North drilling program ahead of an anticipated maiden resource estimate in Q3 2021. Importantly, we have also started the step-out drilling program to expand our knowledge of the more than 5km long trend that makes up the broader Miradani target.

