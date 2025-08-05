Gold Eyes $3,500 as Miners Race to Unlock High-Grade Ounces Before Year-End

Issued on behalf of RUA GOLD Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The upward momentum for gold price projects continues, as the precious metal opened the week above $3,400 after a recent labor data revision. Analysts continue to adjust their gold price forecasts, with the next three months looking to hit $3,500, with Fidelity projecting a potential $4,000 per ounce price by year-end. And it's not just the bullion dealers that stand to benefit, as gold mining majors are already publicly stating they expect bumper profits as gold's prices and volumes surge. In response, gold miners as a group are leading in gains on spot price on the weak US jobs data, leaving an opportunity for retail investors in the market to take a better look at miners making moves as of late, such as RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) (OTCPK: DPMLF), Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE-American: GORO), Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA), and Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF).

According to a recent report from Reuters, the TSX is currently approaching its own recent record high, as gold mining shares continue to climb. As gold flirts with all-time highs and silver rips through multi-year resistance, investors are beginning to rotate into junior miners as the next logical phase of the precious metals bull run.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) just announced a major expansion to its Reefton drill campaign, mobilizing a third rig and targeting over 4,000 metres of new drilling at Auld Creek to grow the gold-antimony resource above 300,000 ounces by year-end. The company is also initiating deeper drilling at Cumberland and advancing Alexander River as a third priority asset—all part of a 12-month strategy aimed at fast-tracking permitting and transitioning from explorer to developer.

"We closed Q2 2025 with $14 million in the treasury, placing us in a strong position to execute on our aggressive exploration plan in New Zealand," said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD. "As our gold-antimony resource continues to grow rapidly—and with antimony at the top of every nation's critical minerals list—the significance of this expansion is substantial."

The Reefton Goldfield is a historically prolific district that produced more than 2 million ounces at grades up to 50 g/t. RUA GOLD now controls 120,000 hectares (roughly 95%) in the area and has confirmed multiple stacked mineralized shoots at Auld Creek, including a standout intercept of 2.1 m at 64 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t gold and 13.1% antimony). New modeling work is underway ahead of a resource update, while two rigs continue testing depth and lateral continuity.

Antimony continues to be a major tailwind for the company's positioning, with prices surging past US$50,000 per tonne in 2025 following China's export restrictions. New Zealand has formally designated it as a critical mineral, adding further significance to RUA GOLD's dual-commodity profile at Auld Creek. Surface samples have returned over 40% Sb, and several drill holes exceed 8%—grades rarely seen this early in a project's development cycle.

Three kilometres south, RUA GOLD has put a third drill rig to work at Cumberland, following up on strong recent hits such as 1 m at 26.9 g/t, and earlier assays of 62.2 g/t and 1 m at 1,911 g/t within the Gallant vein system. This AI-generated target has confirmed shallow continuity along a 600 m strike, with additional step-outs in motion across a 2.5 km corridor.

Meanwhile, at Alexander River, modeling is underway to build on a 130,000 oz inferred resource grading 4.1 g/t. The zone hosts 1.2 km of outcropping mineralization and returned historical production of 41,000 oz at 26 g/t before World War II halted mining. Targets at Caledonia and other regional zones are also in development.

On the North Island, drill access applications have now been submitted for RUA's Glamorgan project in the Hauraki Goldfield—home to the 10 Moz Martha mine. Glamorgan's 4 km gold-arsenic anomaly has been refined using CSAMT surveys and VRIFY's DORA AI engine, with drilling expected to begin in Q4.

"Over the past month, our Board and Management team have been focused on shaping the Company's strategy to transition us from an explorer to a developer," added Eckford. "With New Zealand's highly supportive permitting regime, our goal is to rapidly build ounces on our balance sheet and enter the 'Fast Track Permitting Process' in 2026."

With a disciplined burn rate, $14 million in cash, and a leadership team behind US$11 billion in prior exits, RUA GOLD is well-positioned to deliver meaningful discovery growth and advance permitting across both islands. The current multi-rig program aims to stack near-surface ounces at scale—across gold, antimony, and future targets shaped by AI and legacy-grade geology.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for RUA GOLD at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) (OTCPK: DPMLF) recently reported record free cash flow of US$85.7 million and adjusted net earnings of US$51.5 million for Q2 2025, driven by strong production at both the Chelopech and Ada Tepe mines.

"We continue to consistently deliver robust free cash flow, generating a record $174 million year-to-date, further strengthening our financial capacity to fund growth," said David Rae, President and CEO of Dundee. "At the same time, our investors are benefiting from our low-cost, high-margin gold production as we continue to return capital to shareholders, demonstrated by the repurchase of a record 10 million shares during the first half of the year.

The company sold 72,700 ounces of gold and 6.9 million pounds of copper during the quarter, while also advancing its Loma Larga permitting process in Ecuador. With a debt-free balance sheet and over US$500 million in liquidity, Dundee also reaffirmed its 2025 production guidance and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per share.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE-American: GORO) recently announced improved operational metrics and new high-grade drill results from its Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Notable intercepts include 7.3 g/t gold and 280 g/t silver over 5.2 metres in the Switchback vein, and 9.2 g/t gold over 1.9 metres in the Arista vein system.

"Consistent high-grade drill intercepts, along with an improved understanding of the geology, have allowed us to build more confidence in the mine plan of the Three Sisters system and reinforcing its role as a key contributor to future mine production," said Allen Palmiere, President and CEO of GORO. "In addition, we are excited about the potential benefits from bringing in an experienced mining contractor along with their new equipment, while changing out some of our old fleet with good used equipment to improve our efficiencies and returns. We remain focused on integrating the Three Sisters system into our short-term mine plan while continuing to advance exploration efforts aimed at driving sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value."

The company reduced all-in sustaining costs by 9% quarter-over-quarter and reported strong underground development progress across multiple zones.

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) has released new metallurgical test results from its RPM deposit at the Estelle Gold Project, showing strong recoveries using a combined flowsheet approach. Ore sorting achieved a 4.33x grade increase—from 1.32 g/t to 5.72 g/t—in a single pass, while heap leach tests on lower-grade material delivered gold recoveries up to 68.7%.

"We are extremely pleased with the results emerging from our ongoing metallurgical test work program at the RPM Deposit, which we believe continues to demonstrate the exceptional quality and scalability of the Estelle Project," said Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals. "The ability to extract up to 68.7% gold recovery from lower-grade material through heap leaching, combined with a 4.33 times upgrade using ore sorting technology, is a significant technical breakthrough, in our opinion. These results underscore the economic potential through innovative processing methods as we continue to refine our development pathway."

The company says these results support its strategy of combining CIP/CIL processing with ore sorting and heap leaching to maximize project economics ahead of its upcoming prefeasibility study.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) recently announced it had produced 11,437 gold equivalent ounces at its Minera Don Nicolás Mine in Q2 2025, with underground development at the Paloma pit now underway and expected to ramp up in H2.

"As the heap leach continues to ramp up to its fully expanded capacity, we continue to be confident in our full year expectations as the underground operations ramp-up in H2/25," said Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman of Cerrado. "Cerrado also continued to progress both the Lagoa Salgada project and the Mont Sorcier projects towards completion of feasibility studies by Q3/2025 and Q1/2026 respectively, which we believe should demonstrate substantial value being unlocked by Cerrado's development projects."

Heap leach upgrades and a 20,000m drill program are in progress to boost recovery and expand resources, while exploration drilling has already intercepted new vein structures. The company is also advancing feasibility work at its Lagoa Salgada and Mont Sorcier projects, with updates expected later this year.

