GoGlobal Launches Recruit & Hire Solution to Address Critical Talent Shortage for Key Roles

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of remote work is levelling the playing field when it comes to accessing talent, but for many organizations international hiring is overwhelming and they don't know where to start.

GoGlobal, an Employer of Record (EOR), is launching a new solution called Recruit & Hire that will help companies look beyond their borders to find the right person for the right role at the right price.

Nick Broughton, GoGlobal Partner, says, "Remote work is the great equalizer when it comes to talent. It has not only transformed the way we think work can be done — shattering the idea that people must be in the office to be productive and contributing— but has also opened up a global talent pool of millions of people that have previously been underappreciate, ignored or inaccessible."

One of the most important considerations in hiring internationally is to partner with an EOR that can also serve remote global hiring needs. GoGlobal's Recruit & Hire offers clients the end-to-end solution, right from sourcing through all the stages to an eventual off-boarding

"With our in-house regional talent acquisition teams and global network of vetted recruitment partners, GoGlobal can source and engage remote talent in days and offer expertise in local salary benchmarking, talent pool sourcing and in-country HR regulations and best practices," says Harry Dhillon, GoGlobal's Director of Recruitment.

There are many benefits to working with an EOR and recruitment partner on a global recruitment strategy. It's a quick way to gain access to new markets and find talent for hard-to-fill roles, like technology, sales and clients services. It also enables company to avoid entity set-up costs, fines and penalties. In addition to saving time and money, global remote recruitment supports corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategies, which are becoming increasingly important for talent development and overall business success.

"Remote hiring allows companies to build naturally diverse teams," explains Broughton. "Looking beyond traditional borders for talent creates teams that blend a range of cultures, ideas and perspectives. It also provides opportunities to highly-skilled candidates who may not be able to access traditional '9 to 5' jobs that require an in-office presence, such as women with young children at home, people with disabilities or individuals who are also at-home caregivers."

Learn more about GoGlobal's Recruit & Hire solution.

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed, naturally diverse remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows companies of all sizes to hire people anywhere in the world without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 100 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage and pay exceptional talent – quickly, cost effectively and compliantly.

For more information, please visit GoGlobalGeo.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GoGlobal