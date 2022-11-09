Godrej Process Equipment strengthens its footprint in the Middle-East with enhanced capabilities

~The company aims to double its growth by FY25 in the Middle East region

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Process Equipment is targeting to double its growth by 2025 from its business in the Middle East region. The region has been one of the core markets for the business and the investments in the Energy sector will witness a substantial increase with the UAE investing approximately $150 billion towards the same.

Recently, Godrej Process Equipment exhibited its competencies at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), an event hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in Abu Dhabi.

Godrej Process Equipment is a leading manufacturer of custom-built process equipment for various critical applications in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Hydrogen, Fertilizer and Power sector across the globe, with majority of its products being exported. With an aim to double their revenue by 2025, the business has already invested Rs. 300 Cr towards the expansion of their manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat, India. The business has been enhancing its capacity and capability to focus and expand its global footprint.

Hussain Shariyarr, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Process Equipment, said, "The global energy scenario is undergoing a sweeping transformation to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce the environmental footprint. We have seen tremendous growth in the Middle East and have embarked on our journey to enhance the productivity and quality of products delivered to our clients globally. We are proud to represent India's manufacturing capabilities by delivering equipment of high quality and standards on an international platform. Also, the reception we received at the ADIPEC exhibition has been phenomenal and we take this opportunity to thank our clients and partners who visited our stall."

About Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce ('G&B'), a Godrej Group Company, was founded in 1897 and has contributed to India's journey of self-reliance through manufacturing. G&B patented the world's first springless lock and since then, has diversified into 14 businesses across various sectors from Security, Furniture, and Aerospace to Infrastructure and Defence. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.1bn customers worldwide daily.

