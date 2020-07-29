GODIVA Joins Earthworm Foundation To Promote Sustainable Change In The Cocoa Sector

The Earthworm Foundation, a global non-profit that strives to positively impact the relationship between people and nature, will bring an important perspective and expertise to review and evaluate GODIVA's cocoa supply chain and help the company execute on its commitment to foster responsibly sourced cocoa.

"GODIVA is dedicated to our vision for a sustainable and thriving cocoa industry where farmers prosper, communities are empowered, human rights are respected, and the environment is conserved," says Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO, GODIVA. "We are thrilled to partner with the Earthworm Foundation and support their incredibly crucial work to make value chains an engine of prosperity for communities and ecosystems."

"We are excited to partner with GODIVA and believe that together we can help tackle cocoa-related deforestation in West Africa, which will also help create increased value for cocoa farmers," says Bastien Sachet, CEO of the Earthworm Foundation. "During the first six months of our partnership, we look forward to collaborating to build the foundation needed to actively protect and regenerate forests."

GODIVA is also a member of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and participates in their Cocoa & Forests Initiative. To learn more about GODIVA's efforts to support sustainably sourced cocoa and the other communities the company serves, visit GODIVA Cares.

About the Earthworm Foundation

The Earthworm Foundation is a non-profit organisation driven by the desire to positively impact the relationship between people and nature. With most of our staff operating directly on the ground where the issues are, we work with our member companies and partners to make value chains an engine to drive positive economic, environmental and social impact.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles ™, gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA is committed to ensuring the sustainability of our world and continues to build responsible practices into our sourcing and supply chain. We believe in safeguarding the environment through sound agricultural practices and the responsible use of resources.

Contacts:

GODIVA

Tara McTeague

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Tara.McTeague@GODIVA.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1220779/GODIVA_Chocolatier___Cocoa_Farmer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844678/GODIVA_Chocolatier_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.godiva.com



SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier