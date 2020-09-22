GoCardless appoints Stephen Reidy Vice President & General Manager, UK & Ireland

Even Walser, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless has welcomed the appointment: "As an expert in high-growth technology and SaaS companies, Reidy has brought a wealth of sales experience to the team and will be instrumental in leading our next phase of growth in the UK and Ireland."

Stephen will drive strategic growth with responsibility for the implementation of our go-to market strategy and cross-functional management of our high performing teams to support GoCardless' ambitious company targets in 2020 and beyond.

GoCardless continues to expand its growing global payments network by supporting more than 55,000 businesses, including SaaS companies such as 8x8 and DocuSign . GoCardless clients are able to streamline the collection of recurring payments from more than 30+ countries around the world, enabling businesses to provide customers with a best-in-class, frictionless payment experience.

"I am very excited to be part of the GoCardless journey, helping customers in the UK and Ireland get paid faster, improve cash flow, and significantly reduce admin and payment costs," said Reidy. "I believe GoCardess is pioneering the way companies think about recurring payments, and I am looking forward to developing strategic relationships with our clients and partners, whilst helping each of them to enhance their payment strategy."

About GoCardless



GoCardless is a global leader in recurring payments. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform takes the pain out of getting paid for more than 55,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes US$15bn of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

