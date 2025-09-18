Goa Tourism strengthens international outreach with successful roadshow in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, successfully concluded its exclusive 'Experience Goa' Roadshow at the prestigious City Palace Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on September 15, 2025. The event marked another milestone in Goa Tourism's global outreach initiative aimed at positioning Goa as a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable destination far beyond its beaches.

(Left) Mr. Kedar Naik, Director Tourism, Government of Goa met with Mr. Alok Pandey, Minister/PR to SCO-RATS (Right) at the Goa Roadshow in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "Goa continues to evolve as a destination that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability. Our roadshow in Tashkent has opened new avenues for collaboration and connectivity with the Uzbek travel trade. We are excited to welcome more travelers from Uzbekistan to experience Goa's heritage, festivals, wellness, and adventure offerings."

Adding to this, Shri Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, said, "The Tashkent Roadshow has reinforced Goa's image as a year-round destination offering authentic and memorable experiences. Our engagement with Uzbekistan's travel trade has laid a strong foundation for future partnerships and growth."

The roadshow drew an enthusiastic response from leading tour operators, travel agents, airline partners, and dignitaries from Uzbekistan, who engaged in one-on-one interactions with Goa Tourism representatives to explore collaboration opportunities. The showcase highlighted Goa's diverse offerings—heritage, culture, wellness, adventure, festivals, immersive local experiences, and the state's flagship initiatives, Goa Beyond Beaches and Regenerative Tourism.

The successful roadshow highlighted Goa Tourism's commitment to expanding its international footprint, strengthening partnerships, and promoting sustainable, community-centric tourism that benefits both travelers and local stakeholders.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776208/Goa_Roadshow_Tashkent_2025.jpg