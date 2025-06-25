Goa Tourism Participates in Kazakhstan-India Tourism Business Forum in Almaty

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2025, the Kazakhstan-India Tourism Business Forum was held in Almaty, organised by the Akimat of the Almaty Region in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of India in Kazakhstan. The forum served as a vital platform to promote tourism as a driver of business, cultural exchange, and bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The event brought together more than 100 participants, including tour operators, airline representatives, hoteliers, investors, medical professionals, and government officials. It facilitated direct dialogue through structured B2B and B2G meetings, while also featuring engaging presentations and discussions aimed at exchanging ideas and building synergies within the tourism sector.

Director Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik handing over a memento to the Ambassador of India to Kazakistan Dr TV Nagendra Prasad.

Goa Tourism was represented by Shri. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with Shri. Sheik Ismail, a leading charter operator and representative of Concord Exotic Voyages. The delegation held extensive discussions with tour operators and charter companies from the Almaty Region, many of whom expressed strong interest in increasing charter flights from Kazakhstan to Goa in the upcoming seasons.

Director Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik stated "Goa is often synonymous with sun, sand, and beaches—and rightly so. But there's a deeper story waiting to be told. As India's first state to adopt regenerative tourism, we are redefining travel by blending nature, culture, and community into experiences that are both meaningful and memorable. Our latest campaign, #GlowOnArrival, celebrates this spirit—inviting travellers to discover Goa's monsoons through forest walks, wellness retreats, heritage homestays, and vibrant village life. With growing international connectivity and enhanced infrastructure, including the new Mopa airport, Goa is also fast emerging as a destination for MICE, weddings, and adventure. We warmly welcome our friends from Kazakhstan to explore this soulful, sustainable, and spirited side of Goa."

The forum was a highly productive engagement for all stakeholders, underscoring the mutual interest in strengthening tourism and cultural ties between India and Kazakhstan. Goa's reputation as a premier international destination, known for its pristine beaches, heritage architecture, vibrant festivals, and local cuisine, resonated well with the Kazakh travel industry, which responded with enthusiasm and optimism about future collaborations.

The Indian Railway Corporation made a special presentation on a new tourist train, showcasing the infrastructure being developed to support tourism in India. Several Indian states highlighted unique travel circuits, with Goa receiving significant attention for its distinctive blend of natural beauty, coastal charm, and cultural richness. The forum also featured sessions on the growing scope of medical and wellness tourism, and explored opportunities for high-quality healthcare collaborations.

From the Kazakhstan side, representatives presented the tourism offerings of the Almaty Region, including the picturesque wellness destination of Oi-Qaragai. Air Astana shared updates on new flight routes and connectivity enhancements. The natural allure of the Almaty region and its potential to host Indian tourists was prominently featured throughout the event.

Adding further momentum to this partnership, the Tourism Department of the Almaty Region formally proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goa Tourism. The proposed MoU will focus on joint promotion of tourism and the exchange of best practices in sustainable and regenerative tourism, aligning perfectly with Goa's vision to balance visitor experience with ecological preservation and community well-being.

This interaction is expected to pave the way for greater tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Goa, facilitated by direct charter connectivity and collaborative promotional efforts. The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, looks forward to building on this momentum and deepening partnerships in the Central Asian region.

