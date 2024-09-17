GO SPORT ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLANS INTO IRAQ

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International sports retailer GO Sport, known for its high-performance, multi-branded sporting gear, is proud to announce its plans to expand into Iraq. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's growth within the Middle East, reflecting GO Sport's commitment to providing authentic sports products and exceptional retail experiences in emerging markets.

The expansion into Iraq is part of GO Sport's broader growth strategy, following the brand's acquisition by Al Mana in April 2023. The focus is on bringing these diverse offerings of authentic, high-performance sporting goods to emerging markets in the region and providing exceptional retail experiences. As a leading multi-branded sports retailer, GO Sport is dedicated to meeting the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts at every level, from beginners to professionals.

"We are thrilled to bring GO Sport's unique retail experience to Iraq," said Tom Foley, CEO of GO Sport. "Our commitment to authenticity and performance-driven products aligns perfectly with the growing demand for quality sports goods in this dynamic market. This new expansion in Baghdad is just the beginning of our journey in Iraq, and we look forward to expanding our presence further."

The new GO Sport store is poised to be the premier destination for sports enthusiasts. Located in the heart of Baghdad, this new branch will offer a wide range of high-quality men's, women's, and children's apparel, footwear, and accessories across various sports categories including running, training, football, swimming, rackets, and lifestyle.

The expansion plans into Iraq are made possible through a franchise agreement between Al Mana and International Venture Investment Holding (IVI Holding), a large family-owned business in the MENA region with diversified investments in various sectors, including retail. IVI Holding's extensive experience and strong presence in the region will play a crucial role in the success of GO Sport's expansion in Iraq.

About GO Sport:

GO Sport is a globally recognized sports retailer specializing in high-performance, multi-branded sporting goods. Recently acquired in April 2023 by Al Mana, a prominent Qatari conglomerate, GO Sport continues to expand its reach and impact in the sports retail industry across the Middle East, Europe, and emerging markets. We cater to athletes of all levels, offering a superior selection of performance-oriented products and equipment. Whether you're embarking on your fitness journey or competing at a professional level, GO Sport ensures you have access to the best tools for your sport. Discover more about our extensive range of offerings at https://www.linkedin.com/company/go-sport-int/