Go Global Retail and Janie and Jack to Acquire HATCH Collection, a Leading Premium Maternity Brand

Founded in 2011, HATCH paved the way for meeting women's needs during the most transformative period of their lives – motherhood – through its multifaceted platform offering elevated maternity and postpartum looks, beauty and wellness essentials, and educational content through its leading editorial platform, Babe. HATCH maintains strategic wholesale partnerships with over 200 retailers and operates two retail stores in New York, home to its community events, in addition to its flagship e-commerce platform.

"The acquisition of HATCH perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our portfolio for the modern mom," said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global Retail. "By integrating HATCH into our brand family, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience while positioning ourselves for future growth. Our customer-centric approach continues to guide our mergers and acquisitions, ensuring each decision strengthens our ability to meet their needs."

"By bringing HATCH into the Janie and Jack family, we are extending our reach to the earliest stages of parenthood, cultivating deeper customer loyalty and lifetime value. This acquisition strengthens our position to capture the growing demand in this segment while elevating both brands," said Mo Beig, President and CFO of Janie and Jack.

"This is an exciting moment for HATCH as we embark on this next chapter. Our mission and values align seamlessly with Janie and Jack; together, we are better positioned to support women on their journey through parenthood," said Rosie Rothrock, Chief Marketing Officer of HATCH.

The acquisition was financed through Janie and Jack Holdings in conjunction with a senior secured credit facility provided by MidCap Financial, a leading commercial finance company specializing in middle-market transactions.

Janie and Jack operates about 120 retail stores across the U.S. and features an online offering of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The brand will continue to operate from its headquarters in San Francisco, while HATCH will maintain its base in New York.

About HATCH Collection

Founded in 2011 by Ariane Goldman, HATCH Collection is a leading maternity brand offering fashion, skincare, content, and community support. Designed to be a premium lifestyle destination, HATCH helps women navigate every stage of pregnancy and motherhood with style, beauty, and confidence. Its editorial platform, Babe, will continue to provide engaging content, education, events, and support for its community.

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house for kids — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 8 and www.janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

About Go Global Retail

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is an investment platform focused on acquiring and growing brands in the consumer sector. The firm partners with retail and operational executives to transform and scale brands through digital innovation and strategic investments. Learn more at www.goglobalretail.com.

