Go City Goes Back to '99, Releasing a Limited Number of Passes at their Original Price to Celebrate 25 Years of The London Pass®

The brand milestone celebrates 25 years of revolutionizing the attractions industry and how people experience the world's top destinations through tech innovations

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go City—the world's leading sightseeing and attraction pass brand with 60% global market share—is proudly celebrating the 25th anniversary of its inaugural product, The London Pass®. To mark this milestone, alongside a history in revolutionizing the attractions industry and how people experience the world's top destinations, Go City is taking travelers 'Back to '99', offering a limited number of passes at their original price. One-day passes start at £22 (approximately $28) for adults and £14 (approximately $18) for children ages 5-15.

"For 25 years, Go City has helped travelers explore the best a city has to offer, at an incredible price," said Jon Owen, Go City CEO. "We're proud of the role we've played in advancing the attractions sector, and grateful to our 1,500+ attraction partners who have been on this journey with us. Together, we've revolutionized the city vacation space by building products that meet the diverse needs of passholders. Over the next 25 years, we look forward to continuing to enhance the traveler experience through new technologies and innovations that enable them to more see more and save more."

Since its inception, Go City has been at the forefront of transforming how travelers experience the world's most iconic cities. For more than two decades, Go City has consistently met travelers' evolving needs with industry-first technology innovations. This includes the first dedicated website, first mobile app—which has 1.7 million iOS downloads since 2019—and most recently, the first generative AI assistant, GoBot. Launched in August 2024, GoBot has resolved 60% of customers' inquiries with instant answers and support in seven languages, all without the need to speak to a representative.

The silver jubilee of The London Pass® by Go City applauds a product that offers access to over 95+ attractions, tours, and experiences in London, including 25 longstanding partners that were on the pass' original line-up in 1999:

London Zoo

Kew Gardens

Cutty Sark

Florence Nightingale Museum

Guards Museum

London Transport Museum

Royal Air Force Museum, London

London Museum of Water & Steam

Fan Museum

London Canal Museum

Tower of London

Jewel Tower

Kensington Palace

Royal Mews

Southwark Cathedral

Westminster Abbey

Hampton Court Palace

Court Palace Windsor Castle

Eltham Palace

London Bicycle Tour

Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art

St Paul's Cathedral

Cathedral Curzon Cinemas

QUEENS Ice Skating

The 'Back to '99' sweepstakes will allow a limited number of winners to purchase The London Pass® at its original price. Passholders can use the all-inclusive pass to enjoy an unlimited number of Go City attractions in one of the most visited cities in the world for as low as:

£22 for adults and £14 for children – One-day pass

£39 for adults and £24 for children – Two-day pass

£49 for adults and £30 for children – Three-day pass

The sweepstakes runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Winners will be selected at random and will be provided a single-use promo code valid for the purchase of up to two passes at their price in 1999*. For more information about 'Back to '99' and to enter, visit: www.londonpass.com/en/back-to-1999.

To learn more about Go City and its 25+ destinations, visit: www.gocity.com

About Go City

Go City—the world's leading sightseeing pass brand with 65% of global market share—is transforming the way people experience the world's greatest destinations. All delivered digitally, Go City enable travelers to save on sights, discover more, and plan with ease by unlocking access to more than 1,500 attractions in 25+ destinations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania for up to 50% off compared to the cost of purchasing individual attraction tickets.

The All-Inclusive Pass offers an unlimited number of free, one-time entries to attractions throughout the duration of the pass, while the Explorer Pass offers free, one-time entry to a chosen number of attractions for a 60-day period. Both passes include easy entry, skip the line at select attractions, additional discounts at attraction cafes, gift shops, and more. With Go City, passholders have the flexibility and freedom to choose what attractions, tours, and experiences they want, when they want them.

For more information, visit www.gocity.com or download the Go City app from the App Store or Google Play.

* The prize winners will be selected at random from all qualifying entries within seven days of the closing date.

Each prize winner will receive a promo code which can be used to purchase up to 2 (two) London Passes at the price paid for the pass in 1999. Promo codes are single use only. Purchases are to be made on LondonPass.com. Each code is valid for the purchase of 2 (two) Passes and any additional Passes purchased will be cancelled and refunded.

The winner will be notified via the email they provided within 7 days of the selection. The promos codes will expire 48 hours after receipt of the email notification.

If for any reason a technical interruption, fault or site failure occurs when purchasing a Pass using the promo codes, Go City accepts no responsibility for purchases not completed using the promo codes for any reason.

Prizes are non-transferable, and there is no cash alternative. We reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value at any time. Prizes are awarded at the discretion of the Competition organizers, and no prizes will be awarded as a result of improper actions by or on behalf of any entrant.

