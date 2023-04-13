GO Accelerates Time-to-market with Cerillion Upgrade

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that GO, Malta's leading communications services company, has recently gone live with Cerillion 22.2. The upgrade was undertaken to gain access to new monetisation capabilities through the addition of Cerillion's Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue, as well as to benefit from the modern open standards-based architecture including TM Forum certified Open APIs.

By moving to the latest product suite release, GO has future-proofed its Business Support Systems (BSS) and taken advantage of Cerillion's pre-integrated end-to-end solution to also decommission a number of legacy siloed systems. With Cerillion 22.2, GO is now better equipped to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, while delivering more innovative services and reducing operational costs.

"Cerillion is our long-term BSS partner and we are excited to have completed the upgrade to Cerillion 22.2," said Kelvin Camenzuli, Chief Digital Officer at GO. "Using the new Enterprise Product Catalogue we are able to significantly accelerate our product launches, and Cerillion's commitment to the TM Forum Open APIs means that we can build around the edges of the suite with confidence and ease. With Cerillion, we are fully equipped to meet the ever-changing needs of the industry, whilst living up to our purpose which is to drive a digital Malta where no one is left behind."

"GO has been a customer for more than 20 years and we are thrilled that they have upgraded to our latest product suite version," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "We take great pride in the close relationships that we build with our customers and are delighted that GO continues to see the value of working with a product-based solution and will continue to benefit from our evergreen product roadmap."

About GO

GO is Malta's leading communications services company. As the first quad play provider in Malta we provide mobile, fixed line, internet and TV services to more than 500,000 customers. We also provide unrivalled services to the Maltese business community, including Cloud Services, roaming services, data networking solutions, business IP services, and managed services. For more information visit: https://www.go.com.mt/

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Cerillion plc

Email: dominic.smith@cerillion.com

SOURCE Cerillion