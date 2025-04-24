GNX Establishes Local Presence in UAE to Fuel Middle East Growth

For almost a decade, GNX has been supporting MEA-based companies with their regional and international connectivity. Establishing a direct presence in the region will enable GNX to drive faster growth, closer partnerships, and more tailored support for its growing customer base.

AMSTERDAM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GNX, the leading provider of global Internet and private connectivity services, has announced its expansion to the Middle East with a new office in Dubai, UAE. With this move, the company strengthens its regional presence with a local team of experts to better address the specific connectivity requirements of MEA-based enterprises, MSPs, and data center providers as the region experiences unprecedented growth and innovation. Jan Willem Meijer, one of GNX's shareholders and a member of the Advisory Board, is spearheading this buildout.

"Having lived in Dubai for many years, I've built and nurtured a strong personal network which I've continued to develop from the Netherlands," explains Meijer. "This step is a commitment to them, our customers and partners, as much as an opportunity to build and expand new long-lasting local partnerships."

Local know-how for the modern global enterprise

The Middle East has emerged as a hub of innovation and a thriving destination for international businesses. At the same time, it presents unique challenges in the telecom space: from navigating local regulations to dealing with varying infrastructure standards.

"But connectivity in the Middle East doesn't need to be complicated," says Meijer. "GNX is an authority when it comes to the design and delivery of complex and large connectivity projects, especially in more challenging and regulated regions. Our goal is to help global enterprises navigate through these complexities."

GNX has extensive global, regional, and local partnerships to provide customers with internet access and private connectivity in 190+ countries.

"Our private Ethernet and ultra-low latency services offer reliable, dedicated connectivity from anywhere in the Middle East to sites, data centers, or public clouds worldwide," says Rutger Bevaart, CEO of GNX. "These solutions are designed to provide customers with high bandwidth, resilient connectivity, flexibility, and quality of service in a cost-effective and compliant manner."

About GNX

Hi, we are GNX, a provider of global internet and private connectivity on a mission: to simplify global networks, and everything in between.

Because, like you, we got tired of the conservative, non-transparent ways of working in our industry. Instead, we made connectivity straightforward: one single platform to access all the insights, expertise, and tools to source and manage your global WAN, alongside our team of experts to guide and support you in your journey. Based in the Netherlands, our footprint extends to 190+ countries, and we currently support over 200 enterprises and MSPs with their global internet access and private connectivity needs. www.gnx.net