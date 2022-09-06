Gnutti Carlo Group Names Cato Networks as the 2021 Innovation Award Winner, Selected as One of the Year's Best Suppliers

Leading Italian manufacturer salutes the Cato SASE Cloud for connecting and securing all its worldwide facilities and users, even in China

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced today that Italian manufacturer, the Gnutti Carlo Group, has named Cato its Best Supplier in the Innovation category for 2021. The award recognizes the high value of the WAN connectivity and security the Cato SASE Cloud delivers in support of Gnutti Carlo Group's digital transformation initiative. With just Cato SASE Cloud, Gnutti Carlo Group replaced legacy MPLS services into China, legacy firewalls, VPN concentrators, and gained secure, high-performance connections to public and private clouds.

"Cato's focus on product, process, and methods helped the Gnutti Carlo Group adopt a new enterprise approach for a cloud-native networking and security service, the Cato SASE Cloud. It is for this that Cato won the 2021 Innovation Award," says Omar Moser, Chief Information Officer at Gnutti Carlo Group. "Thanks to the Cato platform together with strategic services, Gnutti Carlo Group has benefitted from a more structured, controlled, and secure ICT landscape across the entire company."

"We appreciate Gnutti Carlo Group's recognition of Cato as the Best Supplier for Innovation in ICT and more specifically in networking and security," says Luca Simonelli, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Cato Networks. "Converging networking and security into the global Cato SASE Cloud enables Gnutti Carlo Group and all enterprises to become more efficient and agile in addressing critical business initiatives for global operations, cloud migration, widespread remote access, and business restructuring and transformation."

Gnutti Carlo Group Recognizes Its Top Suppliers in an Annual Competition

Gnutti Carlo Group, headquartered in Maclodio (Brescia, Italy), is a world leading manufacturer in the automotive sector. It is a partner to several OEMs that are active in the auto, truck, earthmoving, motorcycle, marine, generator sets, and e-mobility sectors. With a turnover of 700 million euros and nearly 4,000 employees, the company spans 16 plants in nine countries in Europe, America, and Asia.

The company began recognizing its outstanding suppliers in 2015 with an award in each of three categories: direct material, indirect, and innovation. All divisions throughout the multinational company nominate and evaluate a small number of suppliers for each category. "Gnutti Carlo Group strongly believes in this initiative through which the good engagement and the exceptional performance of the suppliers are recognized and well appreciated," says Moser.

Cato Networks' Converged Network and Security Bests Legacy Solutions

Cato was nominated as a result of transforming Gnutti Carlo Group's security and networking infrastructure. The project began with addressing global networking. "We were undertaking a digital transformation initiative across the enterprise, and we needed to standardize and simplify the network connectivity and security of our wide area network," says Moser.

The company evaluated traditional appliance-based networks and security service edge (SSE) solutions but wasn't happy with the results. "They couldn't provide us with both security and networking," he says. "Cato Networks' innovative approach gives us both all in a simple cloud solution. It even supports our facilities in China."

With 75+ PoPs worldwide, Cato connects and secures sites, users, and cloud instances across the world. Converged security capabilities of Cato SSE 360, the cloud-native security service edge pilar of the Cato SASE Cloud, include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) with Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with Advanced Threat Prevention (IPS, Next Generation Anti-malware).

Gnutti Carlo Group connected all factories, offices, mobile users, private cloud, and public cloud instances to the Cato SASE Cloud, replacing legacy MPLS services, firewalls, and VPN concentrators. Now, all Gnutti Carlo Group facilities and employees enjoy secured, optimized connectivity to company resources regardless of where they are located. Pleased with the results, Moser nominated Cato Networks for the Innovation Award in the annual Best Supplier competition.

Cato SASE Cloud Available Across Europe

With PoPs in Milan and across Europe, the Cato SASE Cloud is available across Italy from nearly a dozen partners, supported by a full complement of native-speaking local Cato employees across sales, sales engineering, customer success, and professional success. More than 40 Italian enterprises and enterprises with Italian offices rely on Cato every day.

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, your business is ready for whatever's next.

