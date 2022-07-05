GMP Testing Service Market to Reach $2.5 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The development of biosimilars, combination products, and other medicines that raised the demand for specific testing procedures drives the growth of the global GMP testing service market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "GMP Testing Service Market by Service Type (Product Validation Testing, Bioanalytical Services, Packaging and Shelf-Life Testing, Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global GMP testing service industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17356

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Surge in usage of bioanalytical testing outsourcing services for drug development & validation and the development of biosimilars, combination products, and other medicines that raised the demand for specific testing procedures drive the growth of the global GMP testing service market. However, lack of stringent regulatory framework related to outsourcing of GMP testing services hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of GMP testing services in R&D activities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to rise in new drug development activities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of GMP testing service increased considerably. This led to surge in the revenue of GMP testing services.

The ban on import-export activities by many countries hindered the market growth during the pandemic as the supply chain disrupted and raw material shortage occurred.

The product validation testing segment contributed to the highest share in 2021

Based on service type, the product validation testing segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global GMP testing service market. This is attributed to rise in number of drugs manufacturing plants and increase in demand for improved quality and safe management of service. However, the bioanalytical services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in various types of bioanalytical services for testing the drugs.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17356?reqfor=covid

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global GMP testing service market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in innovation activities and new service development along with increase in large number of key players. The report also analyzes the medical device companies segment.

North America to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global GMP testing service market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to robust infrastructure provided to carry out research activities and the presence of leading players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in utilization of GMP testing services in the pharmaceutical sector, surge in R&D activities for launching new products, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector.

Leading Market Players

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratory

Intertek Group PLC

Merck KgaA

Eurofins Scientific

Nelson Laboratories

Wuxi App Tec

Sartorius AG

Icon Inc.

Microchem Laboratory

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Veterinary CRO Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Nephrology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Immunosuppressants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Hybrid Operating Room Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Anti-Rheumatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Workplace Wellness Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Fall Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research