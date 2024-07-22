Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2034, Growth at CAGR 13.9% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The rising diagnosis rates of gluten intolerance and celiac disease globally are a significant factor driving the market. Awareness of these conditions has increased, leading to more people seeking treatment and dietary solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gluten intolerance treatment market was projected to attain US$ 593.5 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 13.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 2.5 billion.

The gluten-free food and beverage sector is expanding rapidly, driven by consumer demand for gluten-free alternatives. This growth supports the gluten intolerance treatment market by providing more dietary options for affected individuals. There is a continuous innovation in the formulation of gluten-free products, aiming to improve taste, texture, and nutritional value. This trend is making gluten-free diets more appealing and sustainable for consumers.

Personalized treatment plans and precision medicine are becoming more common, tailored to individual genetic profiles and specific needs, enhancing treatment efficacy for gluten intolerance. The rise of e-commerce and online retail platforms has made gluten-free products more accessible to a broader audience, contributing to market growth.

Investment in the development of new pharmaceutical treatments, such as enzyme supplements that can break down gluten or drugs that can modify the immune response, presents a considerable opportunity. Increasing educational campaigns about gluten intolerance, its symptoms, and management strategies can lead to higher diagnosis rates and greater market demand.

Leveraging biotechnology to create innovative products, such as genetically modified grains that are safe for gluten-intolerant individuals, could revolutionize the market. The increasing availability of gluten-free options in restaurants and fast-food chains is making it easier for individuals with gluten intolerance to adhere to their dietary needs, thereby increasing market demand.

Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 593.5 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 2.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.9 % No. of Pages 132 Pages Segments covered By Drug Type, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Key Findings of Market Report

There is ongoing research into non-dietary therapies such as vaccines, probiotics, and microbiome therapies, which could offer alternative treatment options and expand the market.

Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency regarding ingredients and quality in gluten-free products, pushing manufacturers to improve their product offerings.

Advancements in food technology, such as better gluten substitutes and improved manufacturing processes, are enhancing the quality and variety of gluten-free products.

Utilizing AI to predict and diagnose gluten intolerance more accurately can lead to earlier intervention and better management, boosting market growth.

Market Trends for Gluten Intolerance Treatment

By drug type, the antihistamines segment is expected to boost the growth of the gluten intolerance treatment market.

Antihistamines are used to manage allergic reactions, including those triggered by gluten intolerance.

They can help alleviate symptoms such as itching, rash, and swelling, which are common in individuals with gluten sensitivity or allergic reactions.

With improved awareness and diagnostic capabilities for gluten intolerance, more individuals are seeking symptomatic relief, driving demand for antihistamines as part of their treatment regimen.

In terms of indication, the celiac disease segment is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

There is a growing awareness and improved diagnostic techniques for celiac disease, leading to more accurate and earlier diagnosis of the condition.

Global Market for Gluten Intolerance Treatment: Regional Outlook

North America

North America has a relatively high prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity.

The increasing diagnosis rates in the region drive the demand for gluten intolerance treatments.

There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers and the general population about gluten intolerance, leading to improved diagnosis rates.

Increased awareness encourages more individuals to seek medical advice and treatment options.

Asia Pacific

Global dietary trends, including the adoption of gluten-free diets, are increasingly influencing Asia Pacific countries.

countries. This shift is fueled by health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population.

Many countries in Asia Pacific are investing in healthcare infrastructure development, improving access to healthcare services, diagnostic facilities, and specialty clinics that cater to gastrointestinal disorders, including gluten intolerance.

Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the gluten intolerance treatment market is characterized by a mix of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, food manufacturers, and specialty product providers.

The market is competitive due to the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, increasing consumer awareness, and demand for effective treatments and gluten-free products. The following companies are well known participants in the gluten intolerance treatment market:

Precigen ActoBio

Calypso Biotech SA

Alvine Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmusanT

Artielle ImmunoTherapeutics

FunZyme Biotechnologies

Innovative BioPharma

AMYRA Biotech AG

Vactech Composites Pvt. Ltd.

Alba Therapeutics Corporation

PvP Biologics Inc.

Key Development

In 2023, Amgen filed a patent outlining a method for treating celiac disease, also referred to as non-celiac gluten sensitivity, using an antigen-binding fragment or an anti-IL-15 antibody.

Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Antihistamines

Epinephrine

Indication

Celiac Disease

Dermatitis Herpetiformis

Depression

Gluten Ataxia

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

