Gluten-free Food Market to Reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Rising Health Awareness and Clean-label Innovation | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gluten-free food market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 7.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years. This expansion comes from increasing awareness of digestive health, rising diagnoses of gluten intolerance, and strong consumer demand for clean-label and functional food products. Gluten-free foods have rapidly evolved from a niche medical category into a mainstream wellness segment across bakery, snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals.

Rising Cases of Gluten Intolerance and Growing Health Awareness

The increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is a major driver of the gluten-free food market. According to health organizations, celiac disease affects nearly 1 in 100 people globally, while many more consumers experience non-celiac gluten sensitivity. As diagnosis rates improve and awareness campaigns expand, more consumers are adopting strict gluten-free diets to manage digestive disorders and overall wellness.

This growing health awareness is driving strong demand for gluten-free bakery products, cereals, snacks, and packaged meals across retail and foodservice channels. Consumers increasingly associate gluten-free foods with digestive health, weight management, and cleaner eating habits. Manufacturers are responding by introducing products made with rice flour, quinoa, millet, sorghum, and pulse-based ingredients that provide improved nutrition and taste. Product innovations focused on high fiber, added protein, and low-sugar formulations are expanding the market beyond medically diagnosed consumers.

Beyond clinical needs, younger consumers and fitness-focused populations are voluntarily reducing gluten intake as part of broader lifestyle trends. In North America and Europe, growing interest in allergen-free and minimally processed foods continues to support market expansion. Overall, rising awareness surrounding digestive health and wellness is creating long-term growth opportunities for gluten-free food manufacturers and retailers worldwide.

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Key Highlights

The global gluten-free food market is projected to grow from US$ 7.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 11.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

North America leads the market with nearly 40% share, supported by strong consumer awareness and advanced food labeling regulations.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2033, driven by urbanization, dietary shifts, and expanding e-commerce access.

Plant-based gluten-free foods dominate with approximately 74% market share due to rising demand for clean-label and naturally gluten-free ingredients.

Snacks and ready-to-eat gluten-free products are emerging as the fastest-growing category, fueled by convenience-driven consumption trends.

Rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance continues to expand the core consumer base globally.

Leading companies are focusing on product innovation, plant-based formulations, nutritional enhancement, and digital retail expansion to strengthen market presence.

Expansion of Snacks and Ready-to-Eat Convenience Foods

The rapid expansion of gluten-free snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products is another key driver of the gluten-free food market. Modern consumers increasingly seek convenient, portable, and functional food options that fit fast-paced lifestyles without compromising dietary preferences or health goals. This shift has accelerated demand for gluten-free chips, crackers, protein bars, frozen meals, and packaged snacks. Advancements in food processing technologies are also improving the taste, texture, and shelf life of gluten-free products, overcoming traditional formulation challenges. Companies are developing products that closely replicate the texture of conventional baked and snack items while maintaining nutritional benefits.

Retailers and e-commerce platforms are expanding gluten-free product visibility through dedicated sections and digital marketing strategies. Online grocery channels, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America, are helping consumers access specialized gluten-free products more easily. This convenience-focused evolution continues to position snacks and RTE products as one of the fastest-growing categories within the broader gluten-free food market.

Key Highlight: Cal-Maine Foods Acquires Van's Foods Assets from Sara Lee Frozen Bakery

A major development in the gluten-free food market was the acquisition of certain assets of Van's Foods by Cal-Maine Foods from Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. The move strengthens Cal-Maine Foods' position in the prepared and specialty foods category, particularly in the gluten-free frozen breakfast segment. Van's Foods is widely recognized for its gluten-free waffles, pancakes, and breakfast products.

The acquisition aligns with Cal-Maine Foods' strategy to diversify beyond shell eggs and expand into value-added food categories with growing consumer demand. Through the deal, the company gains access to Van's established gluten-free product portfolio and brand presence in the frozen breakfast market.

Van's Foods products are already distributed across major retail channels in the United States, giving Cal-Maine Foods an opportunity to enhance its footprint in the health-focused and allergen-friendly food sector. The transaction also supports the company's long-term growth plans in prepared foods and convenience-based consumer offerings.

The acquisition reflects the broader expansion of the gluten-free food market, where companies are increasingly investing in specialty and "free-from" products to meet rising consumer demand for dietary alternatives and wellness-oriented foods.

Segmentation Insights: Plant-based Gluten-free Ingredients Continue Leading Market Expansion Worldwide

Plant-based gluten-free foods accounted for nearly 74% of the market share, supported by strong consumer preference for clean-label, health-focused, and naturally gluten-free ingredients. Products derived from rice, corn, millet, quinoa, pulses, and buckwheat remain widely used across bakery, snacks, cereals, and ready-to-eat categories due to their affordability, nutritional value, and formulation flexibility. Rising demand for plant-based diets among younger consumers further strengthens segment growth, particularly in North America and Europe. The segment also benefits from increasing awareness of digestive wellness and sustainable food consumption trends. A notable development came when Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods expanded its portfolio of whole-grain gluten-free flour blends and ancient grain products to meet growing retail demand. The company also strengthened distribution partnerships across supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, reinforcing the long-term growth trajectory of plant-based gluten-free food products.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Gluten-free Food Demand While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-growing Regional Market

North America holds the largest share of the gluten-free food market, accounting for about 40% of global value, thanks to strong consumer awareness, advanced labeling regulations, and widespread adoption of specialty diets. The U.S. dominates the region due to high diagnosis rates of gluten intolerance and strong demand for organic, allergen-free, and functional food products. Canada also contributes significantly through rising health awareness and growing availability of gluten-free packaged meals and snacks.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with strong expansion expected through 2033. China, India, Japan, and Australia are witnessing growing demand for healthier packaged foods and westernized dietary alternatives. Rising urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing awareness of digestive health are driving regional growth. India benefits from traditional consumption of naturally gluten-free staples such as rice and millets, while China's market gains traction among urban consumers seeking premium wellness-oriented foods. Rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms and modern retail channels is improving accessibility of specialized gluten-free products across the region.

Europe follows with steady demand driven by strong labeling standards, premium bakery consumption, and increasing preference for clean-label diets. Latin America and the Middle East are also gradually expanding as awareness regarding food sensitivities and healthier lifestyles increases globally.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks & RTE Products

Dairy Products

Sauces & Dressings

Meat & Meat Substitutes

Others

By Source

Plant

Animal

By Distribution Channel

HoReCA

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Nestlé, General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Schär, and The Hain Celestial Group.

Nestlé continues expanding its gluten-free portfolio through product innovation focused on functional nutrition and clean-label ingredients.

General Mills invests heavily in gluten-free snacks, cereals, and bakery products while strengthening e-commerce and retail distribution partnerships.

The Kraft Heinz Company focuses on convenient gluten-free meal solutions and premium packaged food offerings targeting health-conscious consumers.

Dr. Schär leverages specialized expertise in gluten-free formulations and medical nutrition products to maintain strong brand positioning globally.

The Hain Celestial Group emphasizes organic and plant-based gluten-free products aligned with wellness and sustainability trends.

Strategies across the industry increasingly focus on nutritional enhancement, plant-based ingredients, digital retail expansion, clean-label positioning, and continuous product innovation to strengthen competitive advantage.

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