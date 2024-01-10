Gluten-free flour Market to Reach $9,437.6 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The food industry's responsiveness to consumer demands plays a pivotal role in gluten-free flour market growth. Manufacturers are innovating and introducing a diverse range of gluten-free products, from baked goods to snacks, to cater to a broader consumer base.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gluten-free flour Market By Product (Amaranth Flour, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Corn Flour, Others), By Source (Cereals, Legumes), By Application (Bread and Bakery Products, Soups and Sauces, Ready to Eat Products): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gluten-free flour market generated $6,345.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9,437.6 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The gluten-free flour market is on the rise due to several factors. Globalization and increased international trade contribute significantly to the market's expansion. As consumers worldwide become more interconnected, the demand for gluten-free options transcends geographical boundaries. This global exchange of dietary preferences further propels the gluten-free flour market on an international scale.

The prime determinants of growth in the gluten-free flour market include the heightened awareness of gluten-related disorders, evolving dietary preferences, the influence of specialized diets, the food industry's adaptability, and the global nature of the market. These factors collectively create a conducive environment for the continuous expansion of the gluten-free flour market, marking it as a significant and enduring trend in the food industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6,345.5 Million Market Size in 2032 $9,437.6 Million CAGR 4.0 % No. of Pages in Report 666 Segments covered Product, Source, Application, and Region Drivers • Expansion of Gluten-Free Product Lines • Gluten Sensitivity Awareness Opportunities • Online Retail Growth • Partnerships with Food Manufacturers Restraints • Cross-Contamination Concerns

The almond flour segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the almond flour segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Almond flour is experiencing increased demand as consumers embrace low-carb and gluten-free lifestyles. Its rich nutrient content, moist texture, and compatibility with paleo and keto diets make almond flour a preferred choice for baking, driving its popularity in various gluten-free recipes. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The legumes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for legume-based gluten-free flours is driven by the increasing recognition of their nutritional benefits and versatility. Derived from leguminous plants such as chickpeas, lentils, and peas, these flours offer high protein content and unique flavors. Additionally, the legumes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The bread and bakery products segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the bread and bakery products segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global gluten-free flour market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for gluten-free flour in bread and bakery products is surging as consumers increasingly adopt gluten-free diets. Individuals with gluten sensitivities seek flavorful alternatives in gluten-free bread, cakes, and pastries, thus driving the market demand for gluten-free flours that offer a satisfying texture and taste while accommodating dietary preferences. Additionally, the ready-to-eat products segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the gluten-free flour market revenue. The demand for gluten-free flour market is on the rise in Europe, driven by various factors and supported by facts and trends. Europe has a higher prevalence of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease, compared to other regions. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Hometown Food Company

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Ardent Mills

To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co.

The Scoular Company

Associated British Foods Plc.

General Mills, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

Shipton Mill Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the gluten-free flour market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

