Glue42 and Singletrack join forces to support shift towards data-driven advisory

2022 has been dominated by a continued shift towards data-driven advisory in capital markets. This trend demands that analytics are incorporated into the user journey and client insights are better integrated across the desktop. Also, in addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) and alternative data needs, firms need to consider how they produce, deliver, and integrate content into downstream workflows to maximize alpha.

In its pursuit to help its clients boost performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access, and compliance, Singletrack has been looking to make the user experience of its platform and analytics as seamless and intuitive as possible. Given its workflow integrations capabilities, Glue42 was well positioned to help Singletrack realize this goal.

Together, they enable firms to resolve a common challenge that would otherwise make it harder for them to pivot towards this trend. As a result of the partnership, users can now integrate multiple sell-side applications with ease without any workflow disruptions or without losing access to common, critical information in the right windows at the right time. For example, for an analyst to initiate a compliance check with a buy side contact, or to enable a sales trader to identify natural liquidity for a trade.

"Singletrack is at the forefront of data integration for sell side capital markets firms, helping them liberate siloed data to enable a more complete view of their clients," said Paul Dyson, CTO and co-founder, Singletrack. "Partnering with Glue42 makes this data more accessible to busy desktop users. The collaboration is client and use-case led; we've been able to innovate for our clients' benefit and contribute to the FDC3 standard to enrich the capabilities it offers."

Ultimately, users will be able to access client and research data within a single click as part of their end-to-end workflows. As a result, they will be able to quickly understand client interests, needs and history, and know 'who to call, when to call and why to call', taking the client experience to the next level.

"We see CRM systems as a critical part of end-to-end research, sales and trading workflows," said Reena Raichura, Director, Head of Product Solutions, Glue42. "Singletrack powered by Glue42 will enable end-users to deliver hyper-personalized client experiences."

"Also, as an active participant of the FDC3 working group, we encourage our partners to contribute to open standards for the financial desktop and provide help where needed," she continued. "As part of the collaboration, Singletrack will also be contributing to the FDC3 standard, in conjunction with Glue42, to enrich the capabilities it offers."

Glue42 and Singletrack are currently in client discussions.

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 35,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. https://glue42.com/why-glue42/

About Singletrack

Singletrack is the #1 client engagement and analytics platform for capital markets.

Our 50+ clients boost performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access, and compliance with our purpose-built platform.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behavior help them create deeper client relationships and generate significant additional value by maximizing revenue, profitability, and workflow efficiency. https://www.singletrack.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872802/Glue42_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794795/Singletrack_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Glue42