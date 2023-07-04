Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 32.6 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size By Product (Self-Monitoring Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 14.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.6 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Rising Incidence of Diabetes and Technological Advancements Fueling Market Growth

Glucose Monitoring Devices, including testing strips, glucose meters, and vials, play a crucial role in detecting blood sugar levels for individuals. These devices empower users to conduct self-testing by utilizing a single glucose meter along with multiple strips, providing convenient and accurate monitoring of blood glucose levels.

The global Glucose Monitoring Devices market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period, primarily driven by the escalating incidence of diabetes worldwide. Lifestyle changes, characterized by reduced physical activity, an aging population, and a family history of diabetes, further contribute to the surge in demand for Glucose Monitoring Devices. Additionally, the growing awareness of preventive diabetes care and continuous advancements in product technology are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The integration of Glucose Monitoring Devices with mobile applications has revolutionized blood glucose level monitoring for patients, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

Collaborative efforts between vendors and end-users to promote the utilization of low blood Glucose Monitoring Devices in home care settings are fostering Glucose Monitoring Devices Market demand. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures implemented by many countries have significantly altered the daily routines of diabetic patients. Changes in dietary patterns, exercise routines, and reduced physical activity have led to abnormal blood glucose level variability, intensifying the demand for self-monitoring devices throughout the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory agencies and the high cost associated with frequent blood glucose tests may pose challenges to the Glucose Monitoring Devices Market growth. Inadequate reimbursement for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and product defects are also key factors limiting the expansion of the market.

Key Players in the Glucose Monitoring Devices Market include Abbott, Roche, LifeScan, Bayer, Johnson and Johnson, Omron, ARKRAY, Hainice Medical, Infopia, SENS Inc, DexCom Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nova Biomedical Corporation, and Terumo Corporation. These prominent companies are actively involved in the competitive landscape, employing key development strategies to enhance their market share and improve their market ranking.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, by Product

Self-Monitoring Devices



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, by Application

Clinics



Hospitals



Diagnostic Centre

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research