GLT: Explore innovation and integration of three sectors to facilitate future washing care

Hundreds of academics and industry experts exchanged views and shared experiences in the field of textile, household and personal care and laundry sectors, revealing challenges and opportunities faced by the washing care industry, and elaborating on the topic of "healthy ecology" to innovate and upgrade washing care development.

Zhou Haoming, Deputy Secretary General of the Wuxi Municipal People's Government, addressed the conference, "The 2nd Global Laundry Technology Conference was held in Wuxi, marking the Taihu Lake on the map of the global laundry ecosystem. Also, the first Global Washing Eco Technology Integration and Innovation Base will be established in Wuxi." As the chief strategic partner of this year's GLT conference, Zhao Lei, president of Midea Laundry Division, gave a speech on stage on behalf of laundry companies, saying that, for a long time, Midea Laundry has focused on consumers' pain points, brought professional technology, promoting "professional and healthy" laundry methods. And this is in line with GLT's philosophy.

The launching ceremony of the first Chinese family microbial bank was held on the sidelines. The establishment of biological banks may facilitate the research of more healthy technologies to enhance washing sterilization. "We built a washing care health research system and set up the first secondary microbiology laboratory led by multiple expert doctors from Tsinghua, USTC, SEU and HUST," said Liu Qianjin, president of Midea Corporate Research Center.

For a long time, Midea Laundry has been exploring washing black technology to impress the world, lead the whole washing industry, and empower a future beautiful living environment.

As the "peer conference" of the International Detergency Conference (IDC), GLT is the first cross-industry and global technical event in the field of washing care in China, and has become a barometer of technical research, standard service and integration of production and research.

The successful convening of the 2nd GLT will accelerate the integration of the above three sectors, enhance China's leading position in the world, and empower global consumers to achieve a better and healthier washing care experience. In the future, Midea Laundry will continuously uphold the strategy of leading technology, and achieve breakthroughs in common and core technologies by building a cross-disciplinary technology exchange network.

