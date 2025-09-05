GLP-1 Agonists Market to Show Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The GLP-1 agonist market is expected to increase in the coming years due to the emergence of new treatment options, expected launch of potential therapies such as Orforglipron, Survodutide, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, AMG-133, VK-2735, and others in the market during the forecast period [2025–2034], shall create a positive impact on the market size of GLP-1 agonists in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's GLP-1 Agonists Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis, Alzheimer's Disease, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging GLP-1 agonists, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

GLP-1 Agonists Market Summary

The total market size of GLP-1 agonists was USD 38.5 billion in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan ) in 2024, and it is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and ) in 2024, and it is expected to surge significantly by 2034. The report provides the target patient pool insight and forecasts for GLP-1 Agonists, such as Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis, Alzheimer's Disease, and others.

and others. Leading GLP-1 agonist companies, such as Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Viking Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Roche, and others, are developing novel GLP-1 agonists that can be available in the GLP-1 agonist market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel GLP-1 agonists that can be available in the GLP-1 agonist market in the coming years. Some of the key GLP-1 agonists in the clinical trial pipeline include Orforglipron, Survodutide, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, AMG-133, VK-2735, RGT-075, RG 6640/CT-388, and others.

Discover which indication is expected to grab the major GLP-1 agonists market share @ GLP-1 Agonists Market Report

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the GLP-1 Agonists Market

Rising Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

GLP-1 agonists have emerged as a game-changing therapy for managing obesity and diabetes, offering significant benefits in weight loss and glycemic control. With obesity affecting over 650 million adults globally and type 2 diabetes impacting more than 400 million individuals, these drugs have the potential to improve the lives of millions. According to DelveInsight's consultant, there were 191 million prevalent cases of obesity (adults and children) in the US in 2024, while over 32 million incident cases were of type 2 diabetes in the US in the same year. These numbers are further going to surge, leading to an increase in the target patient pool of GLP-1 agonists, consequently driving the GLP-1 agonists market.

GLP's Efficacy in Weight Management and Glycemic Control

GLP-1 receptor agonists, initially developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, have demonstrated significant benefits in weight management. Drugs like semaglutide (OZEMPIC, WEGOVY) and tirzepatide (MOUNJARO) have shown substantial weight loss effects, leading to their approval for obesity treatment. Their dual action in regulating blood sugar levels and promoting satiety has made them a preferred choice for managing both conditions simultaneously.

Expanding Therapeutic Indications

Beyond diabetes and obesity, GLP-1 receptor agonists are being explored for other therapeutic indications. Emerging research suggests potential benefits in conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, MASLD, and neurodegenerative disorders. For example, Novo Nordisk is investigating the use of semaglutide in treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a more advanced form of fatty liver disease. Such expanding applications are likely to drive further GLP-1 agonists market growth.

Robust GLP-1 Agonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Activity

The developmental pipeline for GLP-1 agonists is highly robust. Currently, over 60+ GLP-1 agonist companies are evaluating 65+ GLP-1 agonists in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the GLP-1 agonist market would significantly increase market revenue in the next decade. Companies such as Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Viking Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, and others are presently operating in the GLP-1 agonist market. All these players are working on their lead assets, which have the potential to change the therapeutic space.

GLP-1 Agonists Market Analysis

The GLP-1 agonists segment has emerged as one of the fastest-growing drug classes in the metabolic and obesity treatment landscape, driven by unprecedented efficacy in glycemic control, weight reduction, and cardiovascular benefits. This class began its therapeutic journey with T2DM, and now companies are exploring their therapeutic relevance in chronic high-patient-burden diseases, such as obesity, MASH, and OSA, creating the potential for a multi-billion-dollar market driven by strong growth.

GLP-1s like WEGOVY & ZEPBOUND have demonstrated superior outcomes in contrast to traditional diabetes drugs, driving high adoption rates and strong patient needs. The therapeutic expansion into obesity has opened new avenues, positioning GLP-1 therapies as a cornerstone beyond diabetes, leading to an overall increase in target patients. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are dominating the current market with massive brand recognition and locked-in prescriber loyalty. Novo Nordisk is solidifying its leadership in the GLP-1 agonist market with its established GLP-1 therapies, including OZEMPIC for diabetes and WEGOVY for weight management. Clinical trials have demonstrated that WEGOVY delivers greater weight loss compared to competitors, including Eli Lilly's ZEPBOUND, reinforcing Novo's position as a leading obesity therapy.

However, the pipeline entrants from Viking and Amgen, with a focus on sustained release and low GI intolerance, are poised to intensify competition in the forecast period. However, key companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Viking Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Roche, and others are gearing up with their respective GLP-1 therapies to capture a significant share of the GLP-1 agonists market.

Companies are also exploring combination therapies, novel delivery systems, and indications beyond type 2 diabetes and obesity, aiming to expand the market potential. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and robust clinical pipelines are expected to accelerate market penetration, challenging the current duopoly of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and reshaping the global GLP-1 agonists market landscape in the coming years. GLP-1 therapeutics represent the most scalable blockbuster opportunity with multiple indication potential, strong consumer pull, and payer willingness to expand coverage. This segment is on track for a triple-digit billion-dollar market size, creating unprecedented growth visibility and competitive intensity.

Learn more about the GLP-1 agonists @ GLP-1 Agonists Analysis

GLP-1 Agonists Competitive Landscape

The GLP-1 clinical pipeline is highly competitive, with over 100+ active therapies in development globally. Approximately 25+ emerging candidates are in mid-to-late phases (Phase II–III), while about 30+ are in early stages of development (Phase I or Preclinical). The competitive environment is intensifying, with Eli Lilly (MOUNJARO, ZEPBOUND) and Novo Nordisk (OZEMPIC, WEGOVY) leading the market while other entrants, such as Eli Lilly's Orforglipron, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide, Boehringer Ingelheim's Survodutide, Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide, Amgen's AMG-133, Viking Therapeutics' VK-2735, are advancing oral and next-generation GLP-1 agonists.

New modalities are moving through late-stage trials and will determine whether the market remains concentrated or fragments. This robust pipeline signals intense competition, rapid innovation, and strong potential for market disruption beyond diabetes into obesity, MASH, and cardiometabolic indications. A few of the noteworthy drugs to watch out for are the following:

Eli Lilly's Orforglipron (LY3502970) was originally developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed to Lilly in 2018, granting Lilly global development and commercialization rights. Orforglipron represents a strategic inflection point in GLP-1 therapeutics as the first truly oral, non-peptide small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist. It stands out for its once-daily dosing, no fasting requirements, and industrial scalability, unlocking new segments beyond the injectable-dominated obesity and diabetes markets.

In 2025, Lilly reported significant clinical progress: ATTAIN-1 (obesity) and ATTAIN-2 (obesity with type 2 diabetes) topline results were announced in August, while ACHIEVE-1 (type 2 diabetes) results were released in April. Regulatory submissions for orforglipron are planned to begin in late 2025 through 2026, positioning the drug for a potential global launch in 2026–2027.

Lilly is positioning orforglipron as a scalable, potent alternative to injectables, with its non-peptide design eliminating cold-chain requirements and gastric restrictions. This approach could make orforglipron more accessible and potentially cost-efficient compared to injectable competitors like ZEPBOUND or WEGOVY. DelveInsight analysts anticipate premium pricing for the drug, with its oral administration driving strong adoption among younger patients and improving adherence, positioning it as a blockbuster therapy expected to achieve double-digit billion peak sales within the forecast period.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Survodutide (BI 456906) is emerging as a key contender in the MASH space, leveraging its dual GCGR/GLP-1 receptor agonism to deliver both metabolic and hepatic benefits. The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation underscores its potential to set a new benchmark in addressing a disease with limited approved therapies and high unmet need. Phase II data demonstrated significant histological improvement and fibrosis reduction, supporting optimism for its ongoing Phase III LIVERAGE program. If late-stage data confirm efficacy and safety, Survodutide could capture first-mover advantage in dual-acting incretin-based MASH therapy, potentially expanding its role beyond liver disease into broader cardiometabolic indications. With an anticipated launch in the next few years, the drug could become a major growth driver for Boehringer in the MASH market, projected to reach tens of billions by the early 2030s.

Eli Lilly's Retatrutide is a biologic triagonist targeting the GIP receptor, GLP-1 receptor, and glucagon receptor designed to deliver superior metabolic benefits. It is being evaluated for type 2 diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis, and obstructive sleep apnea, with a simultaneous submission strategy. Currently in Phase III trials, Retatrutide demonstrated a mean weight reduction of up to 17.5% at 24 weeks and up to 24.2% at 48 weeks in adults with obesity and overweight conditions, as announced by Lilly in June 2023. Its triple-agonist mechanism offers a superior weight-loss profile compared to current GLP-1 and dual-agonist competitors, potentially making it the most effective anti-obesity agent in development. Lilly is leveraging Retatrutide as a strategic growth engine to strengthen its leadership in the incretin market and defend against emerging competitors.

Viking Therapeutics' VK2735 holds a potentially competitive edge through its dual administration strategy for VK2735, offering both a Phase III subcutaneous formulation (VANQUISH-1 & 2) and an oral tablet in Phase II, granting flexibility in patient preference and dosing adherence. Its latest 12.2% weight-loss efficacy in 13 weeks is compelling, demonstrating rapid early results in a crowded field. Yet the high discontinuation and GI side-effect profile underline risks that temper excitement. While the injectable may offer a viable fallback, Viking's ability to refine tolerability through dose titration and positioning might determine whether it remains a disruptive successor in the oral incretin race or falters amid investor skepticism. While Viking will not beat Novo or Lilly to market, it could position itself as a cost-competitive or niche player in the oral GLP-1/GIP space, leveraging payer dynamics and combination therapy opportunities.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the GLP-1 agonists market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the GLP-1 agonists market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about GLP-1 agonists clinical trials, visit @ GLP-1 Agonists Treatment

Recent Developments in the GLP-1 Agonists Market

In August 2025 , Novo Nordisk announced that new data highlighting the cardiovascular protective effects of WEGOVY and OZEMPIC will be shared at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place from August 29 to September 1 in Madrid, Spain . The data will also provide insights into the role of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

announced that new data highlighting the cardiovascular protective effects of WEGOVY and OZEMPIC will be shared at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place from in . The data will also provide insights into the role of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). In August 2025 , Novo Nordisk announced FDA approval of WEGOVY as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated for adults with Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate to advanced fibrosis, but not cirrhosis, alongside diet and exercise. The approval was based on improvements in MASH and fibrosis, with a confirmatory study ongoing.

announced FDA approval of WEGOVY as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated for adults with Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate to advanced fibrosis, but not cirrhosis, alongside diet and exercise. The approval was based on improvements in MASH and fibrosis, with a confirmatory study ongoing. In June 2025 , MBX Biosciences announced submission of an IND application to the FDA for MBX 4291, a long-acting GLP-1/GIP receptor co-agonist prodrug for obesity, which received clearance in July. A Phase I trial is expected to begin in Q3 2025.

announced submission of an IND application to the FDA for MBX 4291, a long-acting GLP-1/GIP receptor co-agonist prodrug for obesity, which received clearance in July. A Phase I trial is expected to begin in Q3 2025. In June 2025 , Eli Lilly reported Phase III ACHIEVE-1 results showing that oral GLP-1 agonist orforglipron significantly reduced A1C at all doses and induced weight loss at 12 mg and 36 mg versus placebo, with a safety profile consistent with the GLP-1 class.

GLP-1 Agonists Epidemiology Segmentation

The GLP-1 agonists report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, OSA, MASH, Alzheimer's Disease, and others. Type 2 diabetes mellitus represents more than 85% of all diabetes cases globally. In 2024, more than 537 million adults were living with the condition, and in the United States alone, around 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Whereas, more than 120 million people suffered from obesity last year in the US.

The GLP-1 agonists market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2040 across the leading markets, including the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The GLP-1 agonists target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Selected Indications

Total Diagnosed Cases of Selected Indications

Patient Seeking Help For Selected Indications

Treated Cases of Selected Indications with GLP-1 Agonists

GLP-1 Agonists Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 GLP-1 Agonists Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] GLP-1 Agonists Market CAGR 10.8 % GLP-1 Agonists Market Size in 2024 USD 38.5 Billion Key Indications Covered in the Report Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, OSA, MASH, Alzheimer's Disease, and others Key GLP-1 Agonist Companies Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Viking Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and others Key GLP-1 Agonists Orforglipron, Survodutide, Retatrutide, Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, AMG-133, VK-2735, RGT-075, RG 6640/CT-388, TANZEUM, TRULICITY, ADLYXIN/LYXUMIA, OZEMPIC/ RYBELSUS/WEGOVY, MOUNJARO/ZEPBOUND, and others

Scope of the GLP-1 Agonists Market Report

GLP-1 Agonists Therapeutic Assessment: GLP-1 Agonists' current marketed and emerging therapies

GLP-1 Agonists' current marketed and emerging therapies GLP-1 Agonists Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging GLP-1 Agonist Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging GLP-1 Agonist Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, GLP-1 Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about GLP-1 agonists in development @ GLP-1 Agonists Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 GLP-1 Agonists Market Key Insights 2 GLP-1 Agonists Market Report Introduction 3 GLP-1 Agonists Market Share at a glance 3.1 GLP-1 Agonists Market Share (%) Distribution of GLP-1 Agonist in 2024 3.2 GLP-1 Agonists Market Share (%) Distribution of GLP-1 Agonist in 2034 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Treatment 7 Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 Key Findings 7.2 Assumptions and Rationale 7.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Selected Indications in the 7MM (2020–2034) 7.4 The United States 7.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Selected Indications in the US (2020–2034) 7.4.2 Total Diagnosed Cases of Selected Indications in the US (2020–2034) 7.4.3 Patient seeking help for Selected Indications in the US (2020–2034) 7.4.4 Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications with GLP-1 agonists in the US (2020–2034) 7.5 EU4 and the UK 7.6 Japan 8 Marketed GLP-1 Agonist Drugs 8.1 OZEMPIC/WEGOVY/RYBELSUS (semaglutide): Novo Nordisk 8.1.1 Product Description 8.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 8.1.3 Research and Development 8.1.4 Clinical Development 8.1.5 Safety and Efficacy 8.1.6 Product Profile 8.2 MOUNJARO/ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide): Novo Nordisk 9 Emerging GLP-1 Agonists Therapeutics 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 Orforglipron (LY3502970): Eli Lilly 9.2.1 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.2 Clinical Development 9.2.3 Product Profile 9.2.4 Clinical Pipeline Activity 9.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 9.3 Retatrutide (LY-3437943): Eli Lilly 10 Market Size of GLP-1 Agonist 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 GLP-1 Agonists Market Outlook 10.3 Conjoint Analysis 10.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4.1 Total Market Size of GLP-1 Agonists in the 7MM 10.4.2 Market Size of GLP-1 Agonists by Indications in the 7MM 10.4.3 Market Size of GLP-1 Agonists by Therapies in the 7MM 10.5 United States GLP-1 Agonists Market 10.6 EU4 and the UK GLP-1 Agonists Market 10.7 Japan GLP-1 Agonists Market 11 KOL Views on GLP-1 Agonists 12 GLP-1 Agonists Market SWOT Analysis 13 GLP-1 Agonists Market Unmet Needs 14 GLP-1 Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement 15 Bibliography 16 Report Methodology

Related Reports

Obesity Market

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including vTv Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Sciwind Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Neurodon, Regor Therapeutics, Abarceo Pharma, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Roche, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Kallyope Inc., among others.

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key MASH companies including Inventiva Pharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cirius Therapeutics, Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Lipocine Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, HighTide Biopharma, CytoDyn, Inc., Merck & Co., Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enyo Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Poxel SA, Zydus Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, among others.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer's disease companies including AB Science, Alzheon Inc., AriBio Co., Ltd., AgeneBio, Inc., Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Annovis Bio, Inc., Cerecin, BioVie, Cassava Sciences, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Karuna Therapeutics, T3D Therapeutics, Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., Araclon Biotech S.L., Eisai Co., Ltd., TauRx Therapeutics, TrueBinding, Inc., AC Immune SA, Johnson & Johnson, Longeveron Inc., Vaccinex Inc., IGC Pharma LLC, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg