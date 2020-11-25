Glow Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network to Accelerate Access to Consumer Insights

New partnership combines speed of Glow's research tech with Nielsen's industry-leading data to create greater value for researchers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it was announced that Glow, a leading tech platform in global consumer analytics, has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network , the data industry's largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for researchers, corporations and governments.

The new relationship enables Glow's real-time insights platform to support Nielsen's clients around the world. The partnership strengthens Glow as a leading provider of data analytics solutions and the alliance enables an expanded reach for Glow's innovative consumer insights platform.

"The Glow platform was built to supply businesses with real-time consumer data to bring certainty to decision making," said Tim Clover, Founder and CEO of Glow.

"This new partnership means our online panel of 62 million people, across 45 countries, can be accessed by Nielsen's clients to garner rapid consumer sentiment, which is a valuable tool in the swiftly changing business environments we find ourselves in today."

Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network, said: "The Nielsen Connect Partner Network was formed to enable ongoing innovation, and we are thrilled to add Glow to our growing list of advanced data solution providers. We are excited about Glow's ability to help clients identify consumer trends and intentions in a rapid, nimble way."

Since launching in 2016, the Nielsen Connect Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 175 unique Nielsen clients by simplifying industry collaboration and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that align to the way clients measure their business.

The Nielsen Connect Partner Network serves both partners and clients by making it easier for collaboration. With barriers removed, clients and partners transition their workload from managing data, to doing things with the data, all within the largest curated network of vendors available.

Existing Nielsen clients can book a Glow demo directly, here .

About Glow: Glow is a data research and analytics firm founded 7 years ago with the central goal of delivering rapid response insights to enable nimble decision making. Glow has made headway in the democratisation of research via a cloud-based platform which empowers business to understand, measure and extract quick turnaround public insights to support evolving organisational needs and objectives.

Glow delivers a specialised customer insights ecosystem, with easy-to-use tools and resources to inform a deep understanding of consumer and client sentiment. Its cost-effective, speed to insights capabilities means Glow is rapidly becoming a leading global research platform used by corporations and SMEs.

