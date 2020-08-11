Glose (www.glose.com) partners with The Wall Street Journal to provide eBook membership benefits to WSJ+ members

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glose and The Wall Street Journal (a Dow Jones company) have joined forces to distribute eBooks to WSJ+ members. Every month, every WSJ+ members may choose a complimentary eBook from a curated list of titles from HarperCollins Publishers as part of the "WSJ+ Book Club." The eBooks are available through Glose.com, the world's first social and collaborative reading platform. Ebooks are read and also commented on and shared within the Glose website and free mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Rebecca Selby, VP of Partnerships & Loyalty, for Dow Jones says, "The WSJ+ complimentary ebook offer we feature every month is one of the highest performing benefits that we use to reward our most loyal members. Partnering with Glose on this offer ensures that our members can enjoy a great reading experience, whilst also giving them an opportunity to engage with fellow members to discuss the books they have redeemed."

Nicolas Princen, CEO and founder of Glose says, "It's a great honor for us to serve thousands of WSJ+ readers every month. We know that readers today want more depth of content, and more ways to engage with the content they read. The WSJ readership is already a vibrant community, and we are happy to be chosen to help sustain and grow this community of inspired thinkers."

Glose eBooks can be read on any digital device (laptop, tablet, or smartphone), online and offline.

About Glose: Glose is a technology company that powers the first social and collaborative reading platform that lets readers discover, sample, purchase, read, annotate and engage collaboratively with ebooks. The Glose website and reading app host over 1 million ebooks, available in 200 countries. Glose launched in 2015 and works closely with publishers to deliver a world class reading experience to readers.

About WSJ+: WSJ+ is a complimentary benefits program included with Wall Street Journal membership, giving members access to a range of experiences, exclusive journalist events, offers, and insights — anytime, anywhere. Visit wsjplus.com to explore a world of benefits.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201960/Glose_Logo.jpg

