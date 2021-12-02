Glorify Announces $40M In Series A Funding From a16z, Softbank Latin America Fund, Kris Jenner, Michael Bublé, Michael Ovitz, Jason Derulo And More

App designed to help Christians strengthen their daily connection to God attracts swath of strategic investors as company gains palpable attention for its unique approach to the faith-based space

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glorify , an app designed to help Christians strengthen their daily connection to God, today announced the closing of $40M in Series A funding led by a16z, with participation from SoftBank Latin America Fund, K5 Global and prominent individual investors including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Michael Ovitz, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo, the founders of Candy Crush and more. The company's new funding will be used to help Glorify scale its operations, expand its team internationally, create new and exclusive content, while further evolving the app's features to meet and serve customer demand from Christians around the globe.

"When we first came up with the concept for Glorify, we knew we were onto something big, but as we met with investors, it soon became clear that we've managed to capture lightning in a bottle," said Ed Beccle, co-Founder of Glorify. "So much of what is out there doesn't resonate with people today. But with Glorify, we've created an experience that not only helps Christians maximize their daily quiet time in a way that fits their lifestyle and personal needs, but empowers Christians, young and old, to open themselves up to faith again. And, it's only the beginning."

Built from the premise that small and regular connections with God helps people fight anxiety, sleep better and support their overall wellbeing, Glorify empowers all Christians to reflect and enjoy their daily quiet time on their own terms. It is incredibly easy to use. Users simply download the app from their Google Play or iOS app store, create an account, and start their first daily worship.

As users engage with Glorify, they are greeted with an inspiring quote, followed by a curated worship routine that consists of bite-size Bible passages, a devotional and reflection. From there, users are prompted to continue their spiritual journey by exploring additional content, including exclusive music, prayers and meditations. With new content presented to users daily, Glorify is designed to become a habitual app, fostering positive and life changing habits for users through their connection with God.

"The Christian community is both incredibly social and global, but has historically been underserved by new technologies. Glorify is changing this with a best-in-class mobile app featuring individual and community-driven experiences, designed specifically for the Christian community. We're excited to support Ed and Henry and the entire Glorify team as they continue innovating on the product, growing their exclusive content library, and connecting Christians in new markets around the world," said Connie Chan, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz.

The market for faith-based solutions has been heating up and Glorify's Series A showcases the massive impact that can be made when faith and technology meet. The round complements an exceptional 2021 for Glorify, having attracted millions of Christians of all denominations despite little marketing, as the team presses to offer the masses a positive framework for faith, rather than a specific theological persuasion.

"Whether you are in the studio, on the road, or even with family, it is incredibly challenging to carve out quiet time," said Michael Bublé. "Prayer has been such an important part of my life. With Glorify, we now have the tools to find moments throughout the day to connect with God on our own terms."

Glorify is available to download for free on iOS or Android . For more information on Glorify, its framework for faith, and notable users and partners, please visit www.glorify-app.com

About Glorify

Glorify is an app designed to help Christians strengthen their daily connection with God. The company was Co-Founded in 2020 by Ed Beccle and Henry Costa. Henry, the son of Ken Costa, a veteran investment banker and christian leader and who is also chairman of Glorify, understood the mass appeal of using technology to address the growing problem of anxiety and sleep, but believed there was room for something even more fulfilling from a Christian perspective. Knowing that many Christians had the desire to pray and create structure around their quiet time but often found themselves pressed for time or without the best resources at hand, they started Glorify, an app rooted in faith, to give Christians everywhere an easy path to creating a daily habit of connecting with God. Glorify was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

