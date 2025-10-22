Glomerulonephritis Market Projected to Surge by 2034 with Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight

The glomerulonephritis market is witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and improved diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, ongoing clinical trial activities and the launch of emerging therapies such as lixudebart (Alentis Therapeutics), mezagitamab (Takeda Pharmaceutical), felzartamab (CD38) (Biogen), LNP023 (Novartis), NKX019 (Nkarta), and others will further propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Glomerulonephritis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, glomerulonephritis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Glomerulonephritis Market Summary

The market size for glomerulonephritis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest glomerulonephritis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the United States, among individuals affected by glomerulonephritis, approximately 364 per 100,000 men and 264 per 100,000 women are affected by primary glomerulonephritis.

men and women are affected by primary glomerulonephritis. Leading glomerulonephritis companies developing emerging therapies, such as Alentis Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Novartis, Nkarta, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for glomerulonephritis that can be available in the glomerulonephritis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for glomerulonephritis that can be available in the glomerulonephritis market in the coming years. The promising glomerulonephritis therapies in clinical trials include lixudebart, mezagitamab, felzartamab (CD38), LNP023, NKX019, Povetacicept, Atacicept, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Glomerulonephritis Market

Rising Incidence of Glomerulonephritis and Associated Conditions

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and infections such as post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis is contributing to a higher incidence of GN cases, thereby expanding the patient pool requiring medical attention.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

The integration of advanced diagnostic tools, including urine protein test kits and complement-level assays, has enhanced early detection and monitoring of GN, facilitating timely and targeted treatment strategies.

Innovative Therapeutic Developments

The therapeutic landscape is evolving with the introduction of novel immunosuppressive agents, biologics, and complement inhibitors. Some of the glomerulonephritis drugs in clinical trials include lixudebart (Alentis Therapeutics), mezagitamab (Takeda Pharmaceutical), felzartamab (CD38) (Biogen), LNP023 (Novartis), NKX019 (Nkarta), Povetacicept (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), and others.

Glomerulonephritis Market Analysis

Treatment strategies for glomerulonephritis depend on the specific subtype, severity, and underlying cause, as no single therapy is universally effective. Most approaches aim to reduce inflammation, control blood pressure, limit proteinuria, and prevent progression to chronic kidney disease. Effective management usually requires a personalized plan developed collaboratively between patient and clinician, taking into account disease burden, comorbidities, and treatment objectives. Key options include immunosuppressive drugs, investigational targeted therapies, supportive measures such as ACE inhibitors or ARBs, and lifestyle adjustments like dietary sodium restriction and optimized fluid management. These therapies may be used individually or in combination to preserve kidney function, manage complications, and improve long-term outcomes.

Innovative targeted treatments such as EMPAVELI (Apellis Pharmaceuticals/Sobi), FABHALTA (Novartis), and FILSPARI (Travere Therapeutics) are now available, with FABHALTA and FILSPARI specifically targeting IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and offering disease-modifying potential, marking a shift toward precision therapy over conventional supportive care.

Additional emerging therapies, including lixudebart (Alentis Therapeutics), mezagitamab (Takeda Pharmaceutical), felzartamab (CD38) (Biogen), LNP023 (Novartis), NKX019 (Nkarta), Povetacicept (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), and others, reflect a growing focus on targeted approaches that could expand and transform treatment options for patients beyond current standards.

Glomerulonephritis Competitive Landscape

Some of the emerging therapies in the pipeline for glomerulonephritis, including lixudebart (Alentis Therapeutics), mezagitamab (Takeda Pharmaceutical), felzartamab (CD38) (Biogen), and others, highlight a growing focus on innovative, targeted approaches that could significantly expand and reshape treatment options for patients beyond current standards of care.

Takeda Pharmaceutical's Mezagitamab is an investigational intravenous therapy designed for patients with persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). As a monoclonal antibody targeting CD38, it modulates immune-driven platelet destruction, the core mechanism of the disease. This targeted mechanism offers the potential to raise platelet counts, lower bleeding risk, and improve overall patient outcomes, shifting treatment from symptomatic relief toward a disease-modifying approach.

Biogen's Felzartamab is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy being studied for kidney-related conditions such as primary membranous nephropathy (PMN), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), lupus nephritis, and late antibody-mediated rejection in transplant patients. By targeting CD38, Felzartamab aims to regulate immune-mediated mechanisms responsible for kidney damage, offering a precise, mechanism-driven alternative to traditional broad immunosuppressive treatments.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the glomerulonephritis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the glomerulonephritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Glomerulonephritis Market

In July 2025, the US FDA approved EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of complement-mediated glomerulonephritis, including C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune-complex MPGN, marking it as the first therapy targeting complement C3 approved for patients aged 12 and older.

the US FDA approved EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of complement-mediated glomerulonephritis, including C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune-complex MPGN, marking it as the first therapy targeting complement C3 approved for patients aged 12 and older. In June 2025, Biogen initiated dosing in the global Phase III PROMINENT trial evaluating felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, versus tacrolimus in adults with PMN. With no approved therapies for PMN, this 180-patient trial aims to deliver results by 2029, highlighting felzartamab's differentiated potential.

initiated dosing in the global Phase III PROMINENT trial evaluating felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, versus tacrolimus in adults with PMN. With no approved therapies for PMN, this 180-patient trial aims to deliver results by 2029, highlighting felzartamab's differentiated potential. In April 2025, the US FDA approved FABHALTA (iptacopan) for the treatment of adults with C3G, to reduce proteinuria.

the US FDA approved FABHALTA (iptacopan) for the treatment of adults with C3G, to reduce proteinuria. In April 2025, Travere Therapeutics reported that the European Commission approved the conversion of the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) into a standard marketing authorization for FILSPARI for the treatment of adults with primary IgAN.

reported that the European Commission approved the conversion of the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) into a standard marketing authorization for FILSPARI for the treatment of adults with primary IgAN. In February 2025, Novartis' oral FABHALTA (iptacopan) received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults living with C3G.

received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults living with C3G. In February 2025, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the indication extension application for ASPAVELI for the treatment of C3G and primary immune-complex membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), initiating the formal review process for this expanded use.

What is Glomerulonephritis?

Glomerulonephritis refers to a group of kidney disorders marked by inflammation of the glomeruli, the small filtering structures within the kidneys. It may arise as a primary renal condition or as a secondary complication of systemic diseases such as autoimmune disorders, infections, or metabolic abnormalities. The clinical presentation varies widely, ranging from silent hematuria or proteinuria to full-blown nephrotic or nephritic syndromes characterized by edema, hypertension, and reduced kidney function. The disease can occur at any age, though specific types are more common in children or adults. Despite differences in underlying causes, immune-mediated damage, complement system activation, and podocyte dysfunction play key roles in its pathogenesis. Prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential, as untreated or advancing cases can progress to chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal failure.

Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The glomerulonephritis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current glomerulonephritis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Japan, among individuals with glomerulonephritis, approximately 3% are affected by Primary MPGN, 11% by FSGS, and 43% by membranous nephropathy, highlighting the diverse subtype distribution and the need for tailored diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

The glomerulonephritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis

Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis

Subtype-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis

Total Treated Cases of Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Glomerulonephritis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis, Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis, Subtype-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis, and Total Treated Cases of Glomerulonephritis Key Glomerulonephritis Companies Alentis Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Novartis, Nkarta, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, Sobi, Travere Therapeutics, and others Key Glomerulonephritis Therapies lixudebart, mezagitamab, felzartamab (CD38), LNP023, NKX019, Povetacicept, Atacicept, EMPAVELI, FILSPARI, and others

Scope of the Glomerulonephritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Glomerulonephritis current marketed and emerging therapies

Glomerulonephritis current marketed and emerging therapies Glomerulonephritis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Glomerulonephritis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Glomerulonephritis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Glomerulonephritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Glomerulonephritis Market Key Insights 2 Glomerulonephritis Market Report Introduction 3 Glomerulonephritis Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Glomerulonephritis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2024 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Glomerulonephritis by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Glomerulonephritis Types 7.3 Glomerulonephritis Causes 7.4 Glomerulonephritis Pathophysiology 7.5 Glomerulonephritis Symptoms 7.6 Glomerulonephritis Risk Factor 7.7 Glomerulonephritis Diagnosis 7.8 Glomerulonephritis Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.2.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.2.4 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.4.4 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.4.5 Total Treated Cases of Glomerulonephritis 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Glomerulonephritis Patient Journey 10 Marketed Glomerulonephritis Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 FABHALTA (iptacopan): Novartis 10.3 FILSPARI (sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics The list will be continued in the report 11 Emerging Glomerulonephritis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Lixudebart: Alentis Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst's View 11.3 Mezagitamab: Takeda Pharmaceutical 11.4 Felzartamab: Biogen The list will be continued in the report 12 Glomerulonephritis Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Glomerulonephritis Market Outlook 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Key Glomerulonephritis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Glomerulonephritis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Glomerulonephritis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Glomerulonephritis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Glomerulonephritis 12.7.2 Market Size of Glomerulonephritis by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Glomerulonephritis Market Size 12.9 Japan Glomerulonephritis Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Glomerulonephritis 14 Glomerulonephritis Market Unmet Needs 15 Glomerulonephritis Market SWOT Analysis 16 Glomerulonephritis Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Abbreviations and Acronyms 19 Glomerulonephritis Market Report Methodology

