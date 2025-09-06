GlocalMe Delivers Award-Winning Innovative Real-World Connectivity Solutions at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, GlocalMe, the global connectivity brand under uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), introduced its 3-3-5 Digital Inclusion Framework, a comprehensive strategy designed to eliminate the world's most persistent digital divides through actionable innovation and market-ready products.

The framework is built around closing 3 core digital gaps: those between carrier networks, between local and international users, and between people and pets. It is powered by 3 breakthrough technologies, CloudSIM®, AI HyperConn®, and 6-Layer Precision Positioning, and delivered through 5 innovative product lines already available to consumers worldwide.

These product lines are:

Pet Network , led by the award-winning PetPhone—the first smartphone for pets, which has won IFA2025 Innovative Honoree and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025

, led by the award-winning PetPhone—the first smartphone for pets, which has won IFA2025 Innovative Honoree and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025 Personal Mobile Network , featuring eSIM Trio—the first universal SIM for iOS and Android

, featuring eSIM Trio—the first universal SIM for iOS and Android Travel Network , featuring high-performance hotspots including Numen Air (the world's first SIM-free 5G mobile hotspot), MeowGo G40 Pro (a multi-travel/life setting device for in-flight and home use with unified account access and offers better network with cost-effective solutions), which was given IFA25 Innovative Award by SlashGear, and G50 Pro (incorporating satellite connectivity for comprehensive air-to-ground network coverage)

, featuring high-performance hotspots including (the world's first SIM-free 5G mobile hotspot), MeowGo G40 Pro (a multi-travel/life setting device for in-flight and home use with unified account access and offers better network with cost-effective solutions), which was given IFA25 Innovative Award by SlashGear, and (incorporating satellite connectivity for comprehensive air-to-ground network coverage) Life Network , offering multi-functional Hotspot-enabled devices such as UniCord Pro and RoamPlug. In that, UniCord Pro was double winner of Tusted Review as the Best In Show Award, and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025.

, offering multi-functional Hotspot-enabled devices such as UniCord Pro and RoamPlug. In that, UniCord Pro was double winner of Tusted Review as the Best In Show Award, and Yanko Design's - The Best of IFA2025. Home Network, including GuardFlex Pro (5G) for uninterrupted internet access, with expanding IoT applications across smart cameras, in-vehicle systems, and more

Each product reflects GlocalMe's dual approach to connectivity: offering high-performance 5G where available while maintaining inclusive 4G coverage so no one is left offline. AI HyperConn® technology plays a key role across these devices—intelligently integrating satellite, in-flight cabin, terrestrial, Wi-Fi (both paid and free), and cellular networks (4G/5G) access to form a high-performance yet cost-effective connectivity solution.

"For over a decade, we've turned vision into reality," said Jeff Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "This framework isn't theoretical—it's a practical roadmap used to develop products that matter."

With its innovative products already driving growth in multiple billion-dollar markets, GlocalMe is demonstrating that inclusive connectivity isn't just a mission—it's a measurable reality.

About GlocalMe

GlocalMe is a digital lifestyle brand under uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL), dedicated to bridging digital divides—including the one between people and their pets—through patented technology and love-centered design. By enabling seamless emotional connections across species and geographies. Its products deliver seamless, affordable mobile internet across more than 200 countries and regions.

