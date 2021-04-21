Globeleq-Sturdee Energy Consortium Selected for Eswatini Solar PV Projects

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globeleq, a leading independent power generation company in Africa, and its consortium partner, Sturdee Energy Southern Africa, an independent power producer focused on renewable energy projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, confirm they have been awarded preferred bidder status for two 15 MWac solar projects in the first tranche of the Kingdom of Eswatini's procurement programme for new generation capacity.

The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) officially released the intention to award notice on 14 April 2021 after evaluation of the bids submitted in November 2020. The tender was originally launched in March 2020.

Jonathan Hoffman, Globeleq's Chief Development Officer commented: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to support ESERA's strategy to increase domestic power generation and reduce reliance on imported power. As the first utility scale renewable IPPs in Eswatini, these projects will help stabilise the cost of electricity supply and increase the country's energy resilience, acting as a strong driver for growth and playing a part in the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic."

The 15 MWac Balekane and 15 MWac Ngwenya projects will be located on separate parcels of private land in North Western Eswatini, in the Hhohho region, and connected to the existing Eswatini Electricity Company (EEC) transmission system. Connection works will be undertaken by the Globeleq-Sturdee consortium and once commissioned, the new transmission lines and associated substation equipment will be transferred to the EEC, which will be responsible for their operation and maintenance.

James White and Andrew Johnson, Sturdee Energy's Executive Directors, also highlighted that these projects will contribute important diversification to Sturdee's project portfolio and expand its presence in the SADC region. They are also extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Sturdee and Globeleq teams to deliver such strong bids whilst navigating the challenges of COVID-19.

