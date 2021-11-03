Globeleq Consortium to Build Significant Renewable Projects in South Africa

LONDON and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globeleq, Africa's leading independent power company and the majority partner in the Ikamva Consortium, has been selected to contribute more clean and renewable wind and solar projects across the country.

The six wind and six solar PV projects will total 1,274 MW of generation capacity adding to Globeleq's nine majority owned and operated wind and solar assets in Africa, which have a total capacity of 450 MW. Globeleq and its partners in the Ikamva Consortium were named by South Africa's Department of Minerals, Resources and Energy (DMRE) as Preferred Bidder for 12 of the 25 projects chosen in South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) 5th bidding round.

Alongside of Globeleq, the Ikamva Consortium includes Mainstream Renewable Power, Africa Rainbow Energy & Power (AREP) and H1 Holdings and comprises more than 45 % of black ownership. The DMRE indicated that all 25 projects will inject a total of around R50 billion into the economy through private sector investment and will create more than 13,000 job opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO, Mike Scholey, said: "We are thrilled to hear the news. Our strong track record in delivering and operating quality power projects, combined with all our Consortium partners expertise, sees us playing a significant role in the country's path to a cleaner energy future."

Jonathan Hoffman, Chief Development Officer for Globeleq, and based in Cape Town added: "The Consortium has assembled world class local and international partners to achieve a competitive position for these projects. Our consortium has focused on delivering a competitive tariff, and significant shareholding and participation by BEE groups. Through Globeleq's operational wind and solar projects and these new projects in South Africa, we continue to support the Government's sustainable energy future and create shared value for all stakeholders."

The projects awarded include three wind projects in the Northern Cape: two wind projects in the Western Cape and the first wind project in the KwaZulu-Natal province. The solar projects are all located in the Free State province which has not yet seen any renewable projects constructed as part of the REIPPP Programme.

Globeleq is proud of its track record of building strong in-country teams as well as supporting the communities near our plants by implementing innovative socio-economic, enterprise and skills development initiatives. In addition, job opportunities during development and construction will be focused on supporting local communities once the plants come online, Globeleq South Africa's existing team of 82 permanent staff is expected to increase by an additional 50 positions. Globeleq will manage operations and maintenance for the solar facilities and balance of plant services for the wind farms.

About Globeleq

Globeleq is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,500 MW in 14 locations across 6 countries, with a further 305 MW in construction and more than 2,000 MW of power projects in development . www.globeleq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612609/GLobeleq_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.globeleq.com

https://www.globeleq.com/



SOURCE Globeleq