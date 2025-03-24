Globe Teleservices Signs 3-Year Exclusive Contract with CelcomDigi to Enhance A2P SMS Security and Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS), a leading global telecom solutions provider, has secured an exclusive 3-year contract to deploy its advanced A2P SMS firewall solutions for Malaysia's largest mobile network operator, CelcomDigi. This partnership partnership will help protect millions of mobile users from fraudulent messages and scams while ensuring a seamless, high-quality messaging experience.

GTS & CelcomDigi Partnership

As mobile messaging becomes a critical communication tool for businesses and consumers, the rise of phishing, spam, and SMS fraud poses growing risks. GTS' state-of-the-art SMS firewall will provide real-time threat detection and filtering, blocking malicious content before it reaches users. By preventing unauthorised traffic and securing message pathways, GTS enables customers to receive only trusted, verified communications from legitimate businesses.

Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of Globe Teleservices, said, "Our team is excited to collaborate closely with CelcomDigi to drive the future of A2P messaging in Malaysia. This contract reinforces our commitment to supporting telecom operators globally with secure and reliable messaging services."

With a strong global presence, GTS continues to drive innovation in telecom security, helping mobile operators safeguard their networks while enhancing customer trust and communication efficiency.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices (GTS) is a Singapore-based telecom conglomerate with a global presence, having offices in the USA, Malaysia, Tanzania, Ghana, India, and Hong Kong. GTS provides niche next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud & cloud services. It collaborates closely with top-tier mobile operators and regulators globally to digitize services and emphasize revenue assurance. GTS is a member of prestigious forums like MEF, GSMA, GLF, Trust in Enterprise Messaging, TMForum, PITA and ITU-APT. Notable accolades include the Platinum Award from Juniper Research for AI-powered AGT/AIT Fraud Detection solution, recognition in Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024 and 2025 by The Straits Times and Statista, recognition in Financial Times -High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2024 & 2025, Tier 1 recognition in A2P SMS Messaging Market Impact Report 2024 – in MNO and Enterprise edition by ROCCO and Best Voice/Data Service Innovation Award at CC – Global Awards 2024, Berlin.

Learn more at https://globeteleservices.com/.

