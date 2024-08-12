Globe secures spot in FTSE4Good Index for 9th consecutive year

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe, a leading Philippine telco and digital solutions platform, has retained its spot in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series for the ninth consecutive year, underscoring the mobile leader's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption, and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

"We are dedicated to driving positive change within our organization and the communities we serve. This recognition motivates us to further our efforts and continue being a responsible corporate citizen," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

Globe has embedded sustainability into its core operations, starting with identifying its material topics. Through its biennial materiality study, the company is able to prioritize the key concerns of its stakeholders. Globe also conducts an enterprise-level risk assessment exercise where sustainability-linked risks are included. This yearly activity, where top management and management committees across all business units participate, ensures that Globe remains vigilant and proactive in its sustainability efforts.

Applying both a top-down and bottom-up approach, executives set the sustainability ambitions, align them with the company's business objectives, and allocate the necessary resources to reach their goals. Employees innovate and come up with solutions to ensure that the ambitions are on track in terms of attainment. Both employees and executives are provided incentives to drive greater adoption and accountability of sustainability commitments and targets.

Sustainability Councils have been established as platforms to upskill, share best practices, and discuss sustainability-linked challenges and opportunities to better serve the customers. Internal ESG Playbooks have also been crafted to offer practical guidance.

Adhering to the principles of transparency and accountability, Globe annually publishes its Integrated Report to share its ESG performance. This summarizes how Globe creates value for and with its stakeholders to deliver positive societal and environmental impact. The report also marks the second year of adopting the GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile, highlighting the company's material impact across the mobile industry's industry-specific KPIs, particularly in Environment, Digital Inclusion, Digital Integrity, and Sustainable Supply Chain.

The Integrated Report is externally assured to ensure that the non-financial sustainability-related disclosures and performance data meet the reporting standards of GRI and SASB and the principles of Stakeholder Inclusiveness, Materiality, Responsiveness, Reliability, Completeness, and Neutrality.

Likewise, for the first time, Globe has secured an Independent Verification Statement certifying the fair representation of the GHG emissions data of Globe, covering Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions.

For more information on Globe's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479667/Globe_secures_spot_in_FTSE4Good_Index_for_9th_consecutive_year__1.jpg