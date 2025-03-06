LA Clippers partner with Globant on Intuit Dome technology project that powers fan experience for the 400,000+ fans who have entered Intuit Dome in its first six months

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the impact of its work to innovate the fan experience at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, creating a roadmap for the smart stadium revolution happening globally.

Globant Revolutionizes Immersive Entertainment, Showcased at Intuit Dome

"When Steve Ballmer set out to build the most innovative arena for the LA Clippers, it was clear that technology expertise had to be at the core of Intuit Dome's development, design and deployment," said George Hanna, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at the Los Angeles Clippers. "We partnered with Globant and other industry partners to create an innovative end-to-end technology roadmap, bringing Steve Ballmer's vision for Intuit Dome to life. We look forward to continuing our partnership and setting the stage for future arenas to follow."

Globant's vision started with a simple idea: making the entertainment experience as frictionless as possible, from purchasing tickets to arena entry to personalized experiences inside the arena. Alongside the best partners and with over 400 employees working on the project, the LA Clippers partnered with Globant to create an end-to-end technology stack with over 500 features, including:

Fan Identity: Upon opt-in, the identity platform enables personalized experiences for fans before entry to Intuit Dome as it builds a fan profile based on the user's interests, background, desires, and preferences.

Upon opt-in, the identity platform enables personalized experiences for fans before entry to Intuit Dome as it builds a fan profile based on the user's interests, background, desires, and preferences. Ticketing System: Fans can utilize Ticketmaster's ticketing interface to access tickets and event details, request ADA seats, purchase subscriptions and season tickets, or manage and sell tickets.

Fans can utilize Ticketmaster's ticketing interface to access tickets and event details, request ADA seats, purchase subscriptions and season tickets, or manage and sell tickets. Arena Entry: The mobile application utilizes biometrics to expedite entry and security for Intuit Dome.

The mobile application utilizes biometrics to expedite entry and security for Intuit Dome. Purchasing & Retail: The payments system is integrated with the identity, ticketing, commerce and loyalty programs to enable frictionless, grab-and-go purchases across food, beverage, and merchandise. Intuit Dome has seen a 4-8x faster performance on its retail sales due to cashier-less checkout for fans using the mobile app.

The payments system is integrated with the identity, ticketing, commerce and loyalty programs to enable frictionless, grab-and-go purchases across food, beverage, and merchandise. Intuit Dome has seen a 4-8x faster performance on its retail sales due to cashier-less checkout for fans using the mobile app. Personalized Experience: A real-time loyalty platform based on fan behavior customizes the experience for fans when they're at Intuit Dome, including customized promotions and content, in-seat engagement opportunities and real-time updates about the game, concert or event.

"From the moment a fan buys a ticket, all the way through their arrival at the arena, to enjoying the game itself, their experience at Intuit Dome is elevated by the immersive digital ecosystem we built with the LA Clippers," said Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO at Globant. "Intuit Dome is an inspiration for smart stadiums across the world and sets an example of what the future of tech-driven sports and entertainment looks like. It's been an honor to work with the LA Clippers on this transformational project, and we hope that this will serve as an inspiration for more arenas around the world."

Intuit Dome not only represents a roadmap for other smart stadiums and arenas, but for the broader entertainment and hospitality industry. The introduction of advanced technologies like AI, AR/VR, biometrics and tech-driven loyalty platforms has transformed expectations around what it means to have a personalized experience. These immersive experiences ensure every customer interaction or event is truly unique, without noticing the digital touchpoints along the way.

"The speed of innovation and rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies is completely redefining sports, entertainment and hospitality," said Nicolás Ávila, CTO for North America at Globant. "Not only is Globant leading these experiences for some of the world's largest brands, but we're also bridging the gap for fans between their entertainment and daily lives, whether it's through a seamless purchasing decision, arena access or loyalty incentive. The goal is to help brands create memorable touchpoints for consumers and for consumers to have the most enjoyable experience possible."

Globant has been at the forefront of this transformation, working not only with the LA Clippers but also with F1, Royal Caribbean International, Qiddiya and other leading sports, entertainment and hospitality brands to create immersive experiences that are personalized, accessible, and engaging for all. With the speed of innovation and new technologies like AI, Globant is reshaping these industries to create memorable experiences for fans and customers.

