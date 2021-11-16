GlobalStep Expands Presence in Bucharest, Romania

Opens New Office in Downtown Bucharest to Meet Growing Client Demand Across its European Operations

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalStep, a leading provider of technology services for games and digital products, today announced a major expansion of its presence in Romania with the opening of a new office in downtown Bucharest.

GlobalStep launched its presence in Bucharest earlier this year and it has fast become an established hub for Games Development and Quality Assurance. The new modern office space will help accommodate growing client demand across Europe for GlobalStep's comprehensive ecosystem of services that span the full game development lifecycle.

"Bucharest is home to an incredibly talented, technical workforce, a vibrant and growing gamer and game development community, superb internet infrastructure, and strong educational institutions," said Gagan Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of GlobalStep. "We're thrilled to further expand in Bucharest and to create new jobs and career opportunities as we continue our strong growth trajectory in Europe."

GlobalStep is hiring for various positions, spanning from entry level Tester positions to Human Resources and various management roles. GlobalStep will recruit for roles as it expands its team in Bucharest.

"We have a tremendous success story in Bucharest, so expanding into new office space was a natural next step for us," said Sumit Arora, Vice President, Delivery and Operations at GlobalStep. "Excellence in service delivery remains our focus and our new location will help us offer our clients in the gaming industry more diversity in resources while serving as a hub for our distributed technical workforce."

About GlobalStep

GlobalStep focuses on the success of its clients' digital products, applications, and platforms through a comprehensive ecosystem of services that span the full product lifecycle. We enable our clients, from Fortune 100 to start-ups, to drive revenue and create high impact digital experiences. Our services include Product Design, Development and Deployment, Digital Assurance, Product Localization, Analytics & Insights, and Customer Support & Monetization. Our specialized gaming practice helps over 200 game studios across the world deliver amazing, immersive games to their customers across all platforms. With service locations and studios in North America, UK, Europe, and Asia, we have a tightly integrated services model across geographies and lines of services, all fully focused on enabling the success of our clients.

