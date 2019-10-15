GlobalMeet Leans Into Cloud Voice Expansion with Localized User Experience

GlobalMeet Helps Manufacturer Streamline Phone and Collaboration Costs

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider, has expanded its GlobalMeet® platform by adding service in France, Ireland and Brazil to the list of overseas locations, new UK phone offerings and enhanced the user experience for its industry leading webcast solution.

Currently, GlobalMeet provides full phone service in the US and UK and local service in Australia, Japan, Germany, France, Ireland and Brazil. By providing a localized calling experience for end-users around the world, GlobalMeet simplifies business communications, making it easy and affordable for businesses to establish a virtual presence in a foreign country.

"Our vision at PGi is to expand the GlobalMeet platform to include robust cloud-based unified communications as a service in addition to our broad collaboration portfolio and we are seeing amazing momentum at a rapid pace," said Mark Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer, PGi. "Every day, we are engaging with potential customers and demonstrating how GlobalMeet can truly change the way they do business – for the better. We have expanded UCaaS capabilities in six countries with five more expected by the end of the year as proof of our incredible progress."

Vertical Markets Embrace Importance of Cloud Voice

GlobalMeet is helping people connect in a number of vertical markets, including professional services, legal, retail, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors, as well as automotive and financial services.

Scorpion Racing Products, a leading American manufacturer of top quality valve train components for high-performance street and racing applications, was looking for a way to streamline telecommunications costs. They needed a cloud phone system that would be a smooth transition without impacting the quality of support they provide to their customers daily.

"Having worked in IT for over twenty-nine years, making the change to the GlobalMeet platform was hands down one of the simplest transitions I have ever experienced," said Chuck Layton, General Manager, Scorpion Racing Products. "It is thanks to the team at PGi that made the process so seamless, but also, providing us with a solution that lowered our phone costs by $1,000 a month."

What's New for GlobalMeet Webcast

Year-to-date, GlobalMeet has helped over 100 million people connect. In addition to extending UCaaS capabilities, recent upgrades to GlobalMeet Webcast deliver an improved web streaming experience to thousands of weekly webcasts with smart engagement.

Automatic transcripts are now available on any on-demand presentation, including self service. With just one click audience members can download the event transcript.

A popular topic generator allows for easy presentation tagging by key phrases discussed within the broadcast.

Updated standby hold music and backgrounds refresh the pre-live event for audience members.

