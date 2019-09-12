GlobalMeet Accelerates Momentum in UCaaS Market

Global Expansion and Customer Adoption Fast-Track GlobalMeet in 2019

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since entering the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market in March 2019, PGi, a business communications provider, has accelerated momentum of its GlobalMeet® platform by acquiring new customers and demonstrating that companies are embracing cloud voice and collaboration solutions.

GlobalMeet has helped nearly 100 million people connect this year-to-date and is experiencing rapid adoption within the UCaaS market adding customers in the professional services, legal, retail, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors.

GlobalMeet provides full phone service in the US and UK and is expanding with global inbound numbers in Australia, Japan and Germany. By the end of the year, GlobalMeet will support an additional eight countries on six continents creating a comprehensive global footprint. Among its many capabilities, GlobalMeet provides a localized calling experience for distributed end users around the world, helping simplify business communications and expand reach.

Service Firms Makes Customer Success a Top Priority with GlobalMeet

Eleserv, a staffing and recruiting firm based in Texas, relies heavily on a phone system to communicate with customers and thrives on seamless, positive interactions. To position itself for growth and bring customer success to the forefront, Eleserv chose GlobalMeet.

"Our employees are on the phone a minimum of six hours a day," says Kelly Painter, Senior Service Consultant, Eleserv. "We needed a solution that would offer better client support than our previous provider, as well as a robust user interface. GlobalMeet provides our staffing experts with a simple, unified user experience over one intuitive platform with industry-leading 24/7 support."

Since choosing GlobalMeet, Eleserv has achieved a 100% adoption rate, creating a more engaged workforce that can use voice and video solutions for interviews and key stakeholder communications.

Focused on service and delivery, Maytag Appliance Repair was suffering from the costs associated with supporting multiple phone lines. With over 300 local phone numbers provided by AT&T, they needed a better solution.

"The PGi team ported our 300+ numbers to GlobalMeet with ease and provided a better communication experience through softphones," says James Bisconti, Owner, Maytag Service Repair. "The service, from implementation to tech support, voice quality and reliability of GlobalMeet is unmatched. I've been an AT&T customer for over 50 years, and I am so excited to now be with GlobalMeet." GlobalMeet enabled flexibility, boosted productivity and reduced cost for Maytag Appliance Repair significantly month over month.

GlobalMeet Recognized for Exceptional Innovation and Customer Service

GlobalMeet has been recognized for a variety of awards in 2019 that showcase stand out voice and video communication capabilities and the PGi Care Team's increased customer response, efficiency and satisfaction.

TMC's Communications Solutions Product of the Year

Stevie's Customer Service Team of the Year – Silver

Stevie's Best New Product or Service of the Year – Bronze

Stevie's Award for Collaboration/Social Networking Solution - Bronze

To experience the GlobalMeet UCaaS offering first hand, visit https://www.pgi.com/products/globalmeet/ucaas/demo.

