Globalization Partners Recognized as Partner of the Year at 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

"We can't overstate our excitement at receiving this recognition from ADP Marketplace," said Steve Kolnick, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Globalization Partners. "ADP Marketplace allows us to offer our unmatched technology and support to customers enabling them to accelerate their growth plans and hire top talent no matter where they are located in the world."

Globalization Partners' leading Global Employment Platform™ combines the expertise of technology and their in-country teams, providing:

Single Sign on Integration with ADP TotalSource®

Employee onboarding and everything employment and payroll-related

Management of labor and tax law compliance and all payroll filings

Competitive benefits packages to strengthen ADP Marketplace customers' ability to attract top talent

In-country expertise to answer employee questions and offer support

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, Global Employment Platform™ supported by our in-house, worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98% customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster. To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

