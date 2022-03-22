Globalization Partners Names Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

As a key member of the leadership team, Natarajan will report to Globalization Partners' President, Bob Cahill, driving G-P's innovation strategy, product vision, and roadmap and will play an essential role as G-P continues to build innovative world-class products to meet rapidly growing customer demand.

A highly accomplished, operational growth executive, Natarajan has over 27 years experience leading global technology and engineering organizations. With a strong focus on customer experience, Natarajan most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Product and Technology at RingCentral, where he led a global team of over 3,500 people, guided innovation for remote work and set the product strategy for the future of the company.

"The appointment of Nat underlines our commitment to innovation and technology that enables the global remote workforce of the future," said Bob Cahill, President, Globalization Partners. "He is an innovator and strategist and under his leadership, our global employment cloud-based software platform will continue to lead the market, and enable us to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers around the world."

Prior to RingCentral, Natarajan led the product and engineering organization at Ancestry as Chief Product and Technology Officer. With a global team of over 1,000 people, he helped transform their product portfolio and business. He previously pioneered mobile-first experiences as Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at TurboTax and Vice President of Platform Engineering and Operations at PayPal. He was also one of the early members on the team that founded Travelocity.com.

"I have followed the success of Globalization Partners in recent years and have been hugely impressed by their transformational impact on business worldwide," said Nat Natarajan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Globalization Partners. "I am delighted to be joining a company that combines a focus on innovation with a strong and supportive culture. There is tremendous potential to build on what's already been accomplished, and I look forward to leading our growing team."

Globalization Partners' Global Employment Platform provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world's largest and most established fully compliant employment platform, G-P has seen surging demand for its solution, with approximately $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue .

