Globalization Partners Appoints Todd Goffman as General Counsel

BOSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which enables companies to hire and retain global team members in 170 countries without setting up branch offices in foreign countries, today announced Todd Goffman has joined the company as General Counsel reporting to CEO Nicole Sahin.

In addition to leading the legal team, Mr. Goffman will be responsible for corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and managing legal compliance across the company's entire global footprint which spans 170 countries.

"Todd is a highly-talented, seasoned General Counsel whose global business expertise and legal insight are matched only by his leadership," said Nicole Sahin, CEO of Globalization Partners. "Todd's experience managing innovative private and public companies across legal, finance and human resources divisions, as well as his experience in global M&A, make him exceptionally well-suited for this role."

Mr. Goffman's 25 years of experience include leading the legal, finance and HR departments at Netcracker Technology Corporation, a Boston-headquartered company which he also led through explosive growth and the sale of the company. In addition, he advised high-growth, technology companies as a member of Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault.

"I am thrilled to be part of such an impressive team that has taken something as legally complex as global expansion and made it simple for companies to hire employees throughout the world quickly and easily," said Todd Goffman, General Counsel, Globalization Partners.

Todd is a graduate of the State University of New York at Stony Brook and Hofstra University School of Law.

