Globalization Partners Announces Full Suite of Solutions Making It Even Easier to Hire and Manage Remote Talent Globally

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners (G-P) , the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere – today announced global availability of G-P Recruit, G-P Contractor, and G-P API. Now it is even easier for companies to find and hire talent efficiently and ethically anywhere as quickly and easily as they would hire talent locally.

"Globalization Partners' infrastructure comprises a SOC-2 certified full technology stack and in-house HR, tax, and legal resources to support consistent service quality, minimized reliance on third-party ICPs, and data security," said Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Research Analyst at NelsonHall, HR Technology & Services practice. "The company's continued commitment to technology-focused R&D, including AI integration and multicurrency payment options, including cryptocurrency, will attract current clients and prospective buyers."

Built in-house by a team of world-class engineers and industry experts, together the products solve today's most pressing issues: finding and managing remote talent. As the industry leading Employer of Record provider, G-P helps companies mitigate risk and manage compliance, taxes, benefits, and payroll globally without establishing in-country entities or subsidiaries. This powerful combination within the platform provides everything companies need in one place with features that include:

G-P Recruit

Today, growing companies are facing increasing pressure in a highly constrained labor market to find talent, however, finding the right recruiting partners is complex and time consuming. Using G-P Recruit means one contract, a simple fee structure, and a partner that is working in the best interests of the Customer, rather than needing to find, negotiate and manage multiple unknown recruitment partners. We understand international hiring and employment and G-P Recruit provides a technology enabled one-stop shop that removes complexity. Learn more about G-P Recruit here.

G-P API

HR departments spend close to 60% of their time and resources on transactional and operational tasks and activities. Even with tools and software designed to save time and improve productivity, juggling multiple dispersed platforms is time consuming without the right infrastructure to unify them. G-P's open API makes it easier for organizations hiring and managing global talent by simplifying and automating tasks across multiple platforms including third party HCM solutions. This makes it possible to maintain a single source of truth for all global talent, thus reducing errors and supporting data governance processes. Read more about the G-P API and sign up to get started here.

G-P Contractor

Every company's global growth strategy is different, however the key to international success is being able to access global remote talent regardless of the employment type. G-P Contractor enables companies to hire contractors in 187 countries, quickly and easily and pay them in 150 currencies. As a part of our Global Employment Platform™, this offering provides support throughout the entire lifecycle of contractors hired for both short- and long-term projects. Read more about G-P Contractor here.

"Companies need to act quickly in order to find, hire, and onboard the best talent wherever those individuals are based in the world," said Nat Natarajan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Globalization Partners. "By continually investing in our Global Employment Platform™ and adding capabilities which automate global remote hiring processes, we are enabling companies to solve today's talent challenges in the global remote employment landscape and achieve their business objectives."

G-P's Global Employment Platform™ enables companies of any size to expand internationally in days and provides talent with access to a world of opportunities. Families and even communities can stay intact. Smaller companies can better compete at scale with larger incumbents. And companies can gain access to the best talent no matter where they are in the world while also realizing the benefit of globally distributed teams.

