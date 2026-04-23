Global Wood Pellets Market Outlook 2035: How Drax Group plc, Enviva Inc. & Graanul Invest Are Driving Renewable Energy Growth Across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific

NEWARK, Del., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global wood pellets market is experiencing strong growth as countries accelerate their transition toward renewable energy and carbon-neutral fuel solutions. The wood pellets market is valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growth is fueled by increasing demand for sustainable heating, utility-scale biomass energy, and global decarbonization initiatives.

Quick Stats: Wood Pellets Market

Market Size (2025): USD 12.1 Billion

USD 12.1 Billion Market Size (2035): USD 31.1 Billion

USD 31.1 Billion Growth Rate: 9.9% CAGR (2025–2035)

9.9% CAGR (2025–2035) Total Value Addition: USD 19.0 Billion

USD 19.0 Billion Top Growth Countries: South Korea (10.4%), USA (10.2%), Germany (10%)

South Korea (10.4%), USA (10.2%), Germany (10%) Leading Feedstock: Forest & wood waste (68% share)

Forest & wood waste (68% share) Top End-Use: Residential/Commercial Heating (38% share)

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11094

Energy Transition and Renewable Demand Driving Growth

The global shift toward renewable energy is a key driver for the wood pellets market. Wood pellets are widely recognized as a carbon-neutral fuel, making them an attractive alternative to fossil fuels across residential heating, industrial energy, and power generation.

Key growth drivers include:

Rising global decarbonization targets

Expansion of biomass energy in utilities

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly heating systems

Integration with existing energy infrastructure

Market Growth Phases and Expansion Outlook

The market is evolving through two major growth phases:

2025–2030: Market grows to USD 19.7 billion, contributing 40% of total expansion. This phase is driven by adoption of certified pellet systems, improved energy density, and automated production.

Market grows to USD 19.7 billion, contributing 40% of total expansion. This phase is driven by adoption of certified pellet systems, improved energy density, and automated production. 2030–2035: Market reaches USD 31.1 billion, contributing 60% of growth, supported by utility-scale integration, long-term supply contracts, and mass adoption.

Feedstock and End-Use Dominance

Forest & Wood Waste: Dominates the market due to sustainability, availability, and alignment with circular economy practices.

Dominates the market due to sustainability, availability, and alignment with circular economy practices. Residential/Commercial Heating: Leads demand with 38% share, driven by rising need for efficient and eco-friendly heating solutions.

Other growing segments include CHP/district heating and co-firing applications in power generation.

Supply Chain Challenges and Logistics Impact

Despite strong growth, the market faces key challenges:

Variability in wood biomass supply due to forestry regulations

Competition with timber and paper industries

Seasonal fluctuations in raw material availability

High logistics and transportation costs, especially for import-dependent regions

These factors can impact pricing and supply consistency across global markets.

Regulatory Push and Carbon Neutrality Benefits

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wood pellets are gaining traction as they:

Offer carbon-neutral combustion

Support renewable energy targets

Align with international agreements such as climate accords

Enable utilities to reduce emissions without major infrastructure changes

Customize insights for your business strategy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11094

Regional Growth and Market Leaders

Key regions driving market expansion include:

North America: Strong production capacity and export infrastructure

Strong production capacity and export infrastructure Europe: High demand driven by renewable heating policies

High demand driven by renewable heating policies Asia Pacific: Rapid growth due to utility conversion programs and import demand

Countries like South Korea, the United States, and Germany are leading adoption through policy support and infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape

The wood pellets market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on sustainability, production scale, and supply chain efficiency.

Key companies include:

Drax Group plc

Enviva Inc.

Graanul Invest

Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Lignetics Inc.

Fram Renewable Fuels

Energex

Land Energy

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

German Pellets GmbH

Competition is based on:

Production capacity expansion

Sustainability certifications (ENplus, DINplus)

Logistics and global supply capabilities

Long-term utility contracts

Opportunity Outlook

The wood pellets market presents strong opportunities across:

Utility-scale biomass energy

Residential heating modernization

Export-driven supply chains

Certified premium pellet production

Integration with carbon accounting systems

As renewable energy adoption accelerates globally, wood pellets are transitioning from an alternative fuel to a mainstream energy solution.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11094

Related Reports:

Animal Parasiticide Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/animal-parasiticide-market

Paper Coating Materials Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-coating-materials-market

Functional Printing Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/functional-printing-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused research that goes beyond traditional market reports. FMI provides:

Detailed pricing and cost benchmarking

Installed base and replacement cycle analysis

Procurement and buyer behavior insights

Supply chain and trade intelligence

Technology adoption trends across renewable energy and automation

With a strong foundation in data-driven research and industry expertise, FMI enables businesses to make informed decisions, optimize investments, and stay competitive in rapidly evolving markets.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg