Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Exclusive Report [130 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of COVID-19 has impacted the global wearable cardiac devices market in a positive way. This is mainly due to increasing usage of wearable cardiac devices by patients to avoid venturing out for treatment during the pandemic.

The Global Wearable Cardiac Sevices industry is likely to witness an increase in growth rate due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As per a new Research Dive published report, the Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market accounted for $1,151.3 million in 2019 and is projected to surpass $7,733.1 million by 2027. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, challenges, restraints, lucrative opportunities, and strategies implemented by market players and governments across the globe to sustain in the COVID-19 crisis are further offered in the report.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/351/wearable-cardiac-devices-market#myQueryForm

Pre Market Forecast and the Current Market Scenario

The global wearable cardiac devices industry was likely to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% by 2027 prior to COVID-19 crisis. While due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now the market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing cases of COVID-19 all over the world.

The projected pre COVID-19 market size for wearable cardiac devices market was $1,426.5 million in 2020 and is expected to witness an impressive growth and reach up to $1,493.9 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. A number of organizations across the globe are highly focusing on various initiatives to find out the patients with cardiovascular diseases in the pandemic crisis. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in February 2020 has introduced a solution to track cardiovascular health population trends by making use of consumer wearable.

Prominent layers of the Industry

Top Health Tech Companies Developing Wearable Cardiac Devices

1. custo med GmbH

2. NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

3. Proteus Digital Health

4. Cardiac Rhythm

5. ZOLL Medical Corporation

6. Qardio Inc.

7. iRhtythm Technologies Inc

8. Hillrom Services Inc.

9. Biotelemetry Inc.

The report summarizes various aspects of all these key players including financial performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and SWOT analysis. Get Report Sample

After COVID-19 Pandemic Industry Landscape

As per the report, the global wearable cardiac devices market is predicted to sustain its progressive growth even after the pandemic. The increasing geriatric population worldwide is expected to be the significant factor boosting the global market growth during the forecast period. For example, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), the patients with cardiovascular diseases aged 60 to 79 years comprises of 78.2% of females and 77.2% of males. Besides, the growing demand for home healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring devices is anticipated to propel the market growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More About Wearable Devices:

How Advances in Wearable Cardiac Devices Improve the Clinician and Patient Experience

The Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market To Experience A Boost As A Result Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Similar Reports:

1. Wearable Healthcare Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 – Download Sample Report & TOC

2. Automated Analyzer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Download Sample Report & TOC

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive