Global Wealth Management Software Market Set to Reach USD 11.99 Billion by 2030, With a Huge CAGR of 13.5% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Wealth Management Software Market" by Advisory Modes (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Applications (Financial Advice & Management, Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting, and Others), End-users (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading & Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 3.38 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 13.5% by the end of 2030. The global wealth management software market growth is attributed to growing high net worth individuals (HNWIs) around the world.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv, Inc.

Objectway S.p.A.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Wealth Management Software Market

In terms of advisory modes, the global wealth management software market is segmented into human advisory, robo advisory, and hybrid. The robo advisory type segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to key factors such as it being highly accurate, easily accessible, and highly efficient. Robo advisory has several advantages including easier onboarding procedures, less investment required, and a highly automated mode.

Based on deployment, the global wealth management software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The cloud deployment minimizes the operational cost of the companies and it is easily accessible. Moreover, the on-premise assists the firms to manage all the data and systems. The data in this system is stored and handled internally.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a high number of HNWIs in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global wealth management software market, owing to the increasing digital platforms.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Wealth management platform is a tool that offers assistance to the customers to plan their wealth objectives. This software reduced the time of process significantly along with the reduced operational costs.

The wealth management software market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising subscription of a large number of HNWIs to the economic advisories.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the rising subscription of a large number of HNWIs to the economic advisories. The wealth management software market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growth of small & medium enterprises in developing countries and the increasing techno-savvy consumer base drive the market growth in the region.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growth of small & medium enterprises in developing countries and the increasing techno-savvy consumer base drive the market growth in the region. The bank segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, due to the rising strength of the global economy. The trading and exchange segment is expected to drive market growth, owing to the increasing awareness in the population of the exchange and trading and advances in technology.

Read 189 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Wealth Management Software Market" by Advisory Modes (Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, and Hybrid), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Applications (Financial Advice & Management, Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management, Performance Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting, and Others), End-users (Banks, Investment Management Firms, Trading & Exchange Firms, Brokerage Firms, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Key Segments Covered

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

