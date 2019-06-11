Global Water Treatment Chemical Market Would Grow at an Impressive CAGR 5.5% During the Next Six Years - Says Absolute Markets Insights

Global Water Treatment Chemical Market is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players are BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, Ecolab Inc., Huntsman International LLC, etc.

PUNE, India, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water treatment chemical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027. The market is rapidly growing due to increasing population, rising urbanization and industrialization coupled with growing investments in sewage treatment plants, river cleaning programs, and strict government policies on polluted water discharge by industries. Some of the other factors that would positively influence the region's water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years include the growing textile industry, favorable government policies and rising preference for green technology chemicals.

According to Absolute Markets Insights' recent published report titled: Global Water Treatment Chemical Market, by Product Type (Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others), by End-Use Industry (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral Processing, Food & Beverages & Others), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa); Size and Forecast, 2015-2027, Global Water Treatment Chemical Market is expected to grow over 5.50% CAGR during 2019-2027 in terms of revenue. Growing demand for chemically treated water from various end-users including municipalities, power generation, chemicals manufacturing and food & beverage industry are expected to propel the water treatment chemicals market across the globe over the forecast timeline. Rising environmental and climatic concerns, increasing population and aging infrastructure are the key factors to boost the water treatment chemicals market over the forecast timeframe.

Browse the in-depth ToC, report description and research methodology on "Global Water Treatment Chemical Market, by Product Type (Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others), by End-Use Industry (Municipal, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral Processing, Food & Beverages & Others), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa); Size and Forecast, 2015-2027''

Competitive Dynamics

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of global water treatment chemical market, as well as provides worthy insights into the rational scenario and favored development methods adopted by key contenders. The report also offers an extensive research on key players in global water treatment chemical market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their headquarters, competitors, product, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

The primary market participants in the global water treatment chemical market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, Ecolab Inc., Huntsman International LLC, etc.

The in-depth analysis of report provides insights into growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Water treatment Chemical Market size and forecast. The report promises to provide detailed analysis of the market which helps decision makers to make sound and strategic choices. Furthermore, the report also analyzes market drivers, challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Flocculants

Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Scale Inhibitors

pH Adjusters

Others

By End-Use Industry

Municipal

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

