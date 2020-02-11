Global Water Softening Systems Market to Reach USD 7.5 Billion Valuation by 2026: Transparency Market Research

- Growing awareness regarding use of soft water and development of industrial infrastructure in developing nations to drive growth in global water softening systems market

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water softening systems market will reach a market valuation of USD 7.5 bn by 2026, growing at a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.2% in terms of value and 3.6% in terms of volume between 2018 and 2026. It is worth mentioning here that a number of factors support this growth, some of which are soft water advantages that more and more end-consumers are realizing, and industrial infrastructure development.

"Governments in India and China are investing in projects and initiatives aimed at water softening. This is set to contribute positively to the growth of Asia Pacific region, which is also witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This will also contribute significantly to the overall growth of global water softening systems market", as per TMR.

Key Findings of the Water Softening Systems Market Study

Salt-based ion exchange softener accounted for a large share in 2017, owing to high efficacy in removing all minerals that make water hard - it does not just chemically condition minerals

accounted for a large share in 2017, owing to high efficacy in removing all minerals that make water hard - it does not just chemically condition minerals 0.5 to 30 GPM accounted for a major share in flow rate category due to extensive use in commercial and residential applications in 2017 and the trend might continue in future

accounted for a major share in flow rate category due to extensive use in commercial and residential applications in 2017 and the trend might continue in future In the application segment, residential sub-segment is set to contribute extensively to growth of market owing to growing awareness, and increase in installation of these systems - noted particularly in new buildings to ensure damage to pipes and fittings is avoided

sub-segment is set to contribute extensively to growth of market owing to growing awareness, and increase in installation of these systems - noted particularly in new buildings to ensure damage to pipes and fittings is avoided Offline sales to be a significant channel of distribution over the forecast period

Water Softening Systems Market: Key Driving Factors

Transparency Market Research's study details out a number of notable factors that are underlying growth in the water softening systems market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. Some of the prominent factors that are either causing or sustaining this growth include:

Increase in construction volumes – an 85% increase in these volumes will lead to growth in demand for water softening systems substantially, particularly because awareness regarding benefits to buildings led by these systems is quickly gaining traction

Rise in disposable incomes is leading consumers to demand for installation of these system as either in point of entry format or as under the sink installation

Modernization and urbanization is also leading to demand for water softening systems market over the assessment period; governments are promoting use of soft water in both industrial and residential use

Key Impediments for Water Softening Systems Market Players

It is noteworthy that the projections regarding growth of global water softening systems market, as presented by Transparency Market Research, are positive. However, there are certain restraints that tie the market down, hampering its growth from reaching its full potential. Some of these include:

Low Market Penetration – In rural areas, awareness regarding water softening systems is low and the preference is for chlorinating, ceramic filtering, cloth straining, and slow sand filtering

In rural areas, spending is much less on such systems than that in urban areas; awareness levels and government initiatives to counteract these restraints

Water Softening Systems Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America accounted for USD 1.7 bn . in 2017 and the trend is set to continue over the assessment period, as per Transparency Market Research

accounted for . in 2017 and the trend is set to continue over the assessment period, as per Transparency Market Research A vast stretch of this region is marked by availability of hard water and this is driving demand for water softening systems in the market

Manufacturers are involved in research and development to launch improved products

Competition Landscape

As per Transparency Market Research, the global water softening systems market is fragmented and prominent players in the global water softening systems market include A.O. Smith Water Technologies, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC, Feedwater Limited, Fleck Systems, Harvey Water Softeners Ltd, Kinetico Incorporated, Marlo Incorporated, Monarch Water Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, and Whirlpool Corporation. Most players have a sharp focus on product development and innovation.

The water softening systems market is segmented as below.

Water Softening Systems Market

Type

Salt-Based Ion Exchange Softener

Salt-Free Water Softener

Flow Rate

05 GPM to 30 GPM

30 GPM to 60 GPM

60 GPM to 90 GPM

Above 90 GPM

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Specialty Store



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

