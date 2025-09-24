Global Water Pump Market Set to Reach USD 58.18 Billion by 2030 | Regional Breakdowns, Industry Segments, and Future Trends: MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Water Pump Market is projected to expand from USD 47.40 billion in 2024 to USD 58.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.72% during 2025-2030, according to the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Rapid urbanization, industrial development, and the adoption of smart, energy-efficient water pump solutions are key factors propelling this growth, creating opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and end-users across multiple sectors.

Global Market Overview: Meeting the Rising Demand for Water

Water pumps are a critical component of urban and industrial infrastructure. As cities grow and industries expand, efficient water management becomes a necessity. Developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing massive urban expansion, driving construction of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that the global urban population will rise from 57% in 2021 to nearly 68% by 2030, highlighting the increasing need for reliable water supply and management solutions. Alongside urbanization, industrial production is accelerating. OECD data shows that G20 economies, responsible for 85% of global GDP, have significantly increased manufacturing output in countries like Turkey (46%), Russia (21.2%), India (18.9%), South Korea (17%), and Indonesia (13.9%), further intensifying demand for water pumps.

Global Market Key Statistics:

Market Value (2024) : USD 47.40 Billion

: Forecasted Value (2030): USD 58.18 Billion

CAGR (2025-30): 3.72%

3.72% Leading Region: Asia-Pacific

Market Segmentation by Type:

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Centrifugal pumps are essential for transporting low-viscosity fluids and are widely used in irrigation, manufacturing, and water supply systems. Their high-speed operation enables effective fluid shearing, making them a preferred choice in various industries. Meanwhile, positive displacement pumps are crucial in wastewater treatment and chemical manufacturing, handling both low- and high-viscosity materials. With numerous wastewater treatment plants under construction globally, demand for these pumps is set to rise, highlighting growth opportunities in the water pump industry.

Market Segmentation by End User:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Residential

Agriculture & Irrigation

Commercial Building

HVAC

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverage

Others

The power generation sector is rapidly growing due to rising energy demands and the need for stable power supplies. Both public and private investments in renewable energy have boosted the global requirement for water pumps. Nuclear and hydropower are particularly prominent, with nuclear energy production increasing by 2% in 2021, aided by new plant installations in countries like Japan and France. India plans to add 22,480 MW of nuclear capacity by 2031. Additionally, hydropower projects are expanding worldwide, supporting sustainable energy goals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The power generation segment is set to thrive in the future.

Market Drivers: Why the Water Pump Industry is Booming

1. Urbanization and Industrialization

Expanding cities and growing industries require constant water supply, both for residential consumption and industrial processes. This trend is particularly evident in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, where infrastructure development is rapidly evolving.

2. Expansion in Oil & Gas

The oil and gas sector continues to drive water pump demand for extraction and processing operations. Hindustan Petroleum Corp. (HPCL) announced the Barmer refinery and petrochemical project in India, set to reduce petrochemical imports. Similarly, countries like Brazil and Guyana are developing new oil and gas plants to strengthen energy security, further boosting water pump installations.

3. Power Generation Needs

Global electricity demand is rising due to population growth and industrialization. IEA forecasts a 25–30% increase in electricity demand by 2030, prompting governments in India, the US, and other countries to commission new power plants. This trend supports both traditional and renewable energy water pump demand, especially in nuclear and hydropower projects.

4. Adoption of Smart Cities and IoT Technology

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, and Singapore are investing in smart cities. Integrating IoT-enabled water pumps allows for energy-efficient water management, predictive maintenance, and cost savings, further stimulating market growth.

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Developments:

Largest Water Pump Companies by 2030

Flowserve Corporation | Pentair PLC | Sulzer Limited | Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) | Grundfos | Xylem Inc | KSB Group | Wilo | ITT Inc. | Torishima Pump MFG. Co. Ltd | Other Players

Recent Developments:

2024 , Atlas Copco finalized the acquisition of Kracht GmbH , a leading global supplier of gear pumps, fluid measurement systems, valves, hydraulic drives, and dosing technologies . The integration enhances Atlas Copco's portfolio in fluid handling and motion control , while expanding its global market presence and offering customers advanced, efficient solutions backed by stronger service support.





2023: WILO SE signed a MoU with the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia to expand its presence in the Kingdom. As part of the agreement, the company aims to invest in an assembly facility that allows the company to assemble pumps & systems locally for the Saudi market, as well as grow its existing sales office into regional headquarters.





Regional Market Insight: Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Water Pump Market

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global water pump market, driven by its vast agricultural base and strong growth in industries such as water & wastewater treatment and food & beverages. Rising demand for clean energy is also reshaping the region, as governments work to decarbonize key sectors like fertilizers, power, and oil & gas, reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports.

To achieve energy security and sustainability, several countries are making significant investments in renewable power projects, with Southeast Asian nations targeting nearly 23% of their energy mix from renewables by 2025. These combined efforts toward energy accessibility, affordability, and green transition are expected to further accelerate water pump adoption and strengthen Asia-Pacific's market leadership during the forecast period.

Opportunities

IoT-Enabled Smart Pumps: Rising need for efficient water management creates demand for cloud-connected, energy-optimized pumps.

Renewable Energy Projects: Water pumps are essential in hydropower and thermal plant operations.

Emerging Regions: Asia-Pacific , MENA, Latin America , and Vietnam present high-growth opportunities.

Market Challenges

Integration Complexity: IoT pumps require advanced infrastructure and skilled labor, limiting adoption.

High Upfront Costs: Sensors, communication modules, and digital control systems increase prices, affecting price-sensitive markets like India and Africa .

Key Trends

Smart Water Pumps: Advanced monitoring, speed control, and energy optimization reduce operational costs. Companies like Grundfos and Xylem lead innovation.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability: Eco-friendly pumps meet regulatory requirements and support green building initiatives.

Related Market Insights Across Regions and Industries

The water pump market is deeply fragmented across geographies and industries, with multiple related segments showing robust growth. Key highlights include:

Industry-specific markets also reflect good growth:

These interlinked markets emphasize the broad spectrum of opportunities for manufacturers and investors across both regional and sector-specific landscapes.

FAQs:

Q1. What is the size of the global water pump market and its growth outlook?

Q2. Which regions are driving the highest demand for water pumps?

Q3. How is the water pump market performing in specific industries?

Q4. What are the latest trends shaping the water pump market?

Q5. What challenges does the water pump industry face?

Q6. Who are the leading players in the water pump market?

Q7. What opportunities lie ahead for investors and manufacturers?

