Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market to Benefit from Industrial Shift toward Environment-friendly Production Technologies, Market Projected to Rise at stellar ~7%CAGR from 2020 -2030 - TMR

- The global water electrolysis machine market is being driven by rising private investment as well as government funding in renewable chemical technology.

- Water electrolysis machines are gaining traction as the manufacturing sector across the globe is pressured to move toward environmentally friendly and safe production technologies.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water electrolysis machines refer to those devices that find use for the production of clean hydrogen. This hydrogen, thus generated, is utilized across an extensive range of research and commercial sectors. With the rising demand for environmental sustainability and growing concern about climate change, industrial and commercial sectors have detected hydrogen as an important component for a wide range of uses in the future. There has been a rising interest toward the use of clean hydrogen, which has resulted in the technological advancements and innovations are focusing on the generation of hydrogen that would be environment-friendly and sustainable. These factors are likely to pave way for expansion of the global water electrolysis machine market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

In addition, the growing government support together with augmented private investments in renewable chemical technology is anticipated to augur well for the global water electrolysis machine market in the years to come. In the last few years, water electrolysis procedure has garnered substantial popularity and it is expected to continue in the years to come. In addition, environmental protection and pollution related regulatory landscape is estimated to boost the said emerging technological ecosystem. Besides, considerable progress has been made in the process of hydrogen production, which is estimated to better both new and existing electrochemical processes in industries. These factors are estimated to work in favor of the global water electrolysis machine market over the timeframe of projection, from 2020 to 2030.

The global water electrolysis machine market is expected to develop at a growth rate ~7% CAGR, in terms of revenue, during the projected timeline. The growth of the market is ascribed to the rising awareness about environmental degradation and increased uptake of eco-friendly methods of production by the industrial sector.

Key Findings of Market Report

Shift of Industrial Sector toward Environment Friendly Production Techniques to Boost Demand

In the last few years, the industrial sector across the globe has been making a shift toward environment-friendly and sustainable production technologies so as to protect the environment from further deterioration. As such, substantial progress has been made in the water electrolysis field, which is likely to foster growth of the global water electrolysis machine market over the period of projection. Many manufacturers have shifted all their focus and efforts toward the improvement of quality of these products. These machines are capable of efficaciously separating hydrogen and oxygen. In addition, increased research and development activities in the water electrolysis machines are estimated to address the issue of freshwater shortage in several parts of the world. This factor is estimated to bolster growth of the global water electrolysis machine market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Private Investment and Favourable Government Polices to Shape Contours of the Market

Favourable government policies and increased private investments toward renewable and sustainable energy sources are likely to augur well for the market. In addition, there has been a rising demand of hydrogen across several industries, such as power generation, chemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, petroleum, and steel. Demand across such an extensive range of industries is likely to foster growth of the global water electrolysis machine market in the near future.

Outbreak of Covid-19 to Limited the Pace of Growth of the Market in the Next Few Months

Due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, the global water electrolysis machine market is expected to expand at a slower pace than the previous year. Due to limitations on cross-border trade, transportation, and various other constraints, the supply chain for raw materials and other essential components needed to manufacture water electrolysis machines is disrupted. Governments all over the world have imposed restrictions on the transport of non-essential products in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Growth Drivers

The global water electrolysis machine market is dominated by medium and large companies emphasising on development of sophisticated technology and innovative products. To gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing this market, important industry players are forming strategic alliances and partnerships.

Water electrolysis machines have grown in popularity over the last few decades as the manufacturing sector around the world has been forced to turn toward environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies of production.

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Key Competitors

C&E Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Enagic International, Inc

ITM Power Plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Segmentation

Type

Proton Exchange Membrane [PEM]

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Input Power

Below 2 kW

2 kW - 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Hydrogen Production

Below 500

500 – 2000

Above 2000

Application

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors

Steel Plants

